Mumbai, May 22: The suspect in Wednesday's shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, has been identified as Chicago resident Elias Rodriguez. Authorities verified that he had never before interacted with law enforcement. The incident comes after two Israeli embassy employees were killed in a separate shooting outside a Jewish museum event.

A man and a woman who were thought to have been a couple were killed in a tragic shooting that happened close to the intersection of 3rd and F Streets Northwest in Washington, DC. The incident site is near a number of important locations, such as the U.S. Attorney's Office, a local FBI field office, and the Capital Jewish Museum. Investigations are being conducted to ascertain the motive and chain of events that resulted in the deadly attack, and authorities responded to the scene promptly. Washington Shooting: 2 Israel Embassy Employees Killed in Shooting Outside Capital Jewish Museum in US; Gunman Shouted ‘Free Palestine’ While Being Arrested, Says Report.

Who Is Elias Rodriguez?

The suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, is a 30-year-old Chicagoan named Elias Rodriguez. Authorities claim that prior to the incident, Rodriguez had no prior records or interactions with law enforcement. After allegedly shooting two Israeli Embassy employees who were departing a diplomatic function held at the museum, he was swiftly taken into custody. Washington Shooting: 2 Israel Embassy Employees Killed in Shooting Outside Capital Jewish Museum in US; Gunman Shouted ‘Free Palestine’ While Being Arrested, Says Report.

Elias Rodrigue Taken Into Custody

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as 30-year-old shooter Elias Rodriguez from Chicago gets taken into custody after fatally shooting two Israeli embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. as he yelled free Palestine pic.twitter.com/EcauRhaqSR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2025

Rodriguez was spotted pacing close to the venue just before he started shooting, according to witnesses and authorities. He allegedly chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" after being arrested, raising the possibility of a political motivation. The incident has occurred against the backdrop of growing tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict and pro-Palestinian protests in the United States, even as investigators continue to look into the precise motivations behind the attack.

He Allegedly Chanted “Free Palestine”

🚨 BREAKING: Chaotic scene tonight inside Washington DC Capitol Jewish Museum where, just outside, 2 people (potentially Israeli diplomatic) who may have been attending an American Jewish Committee Young Diplomats event (one I organized years ago) shot & killed. Per the report… https://t.co/j563rGWuDP pic.twitter.com/A0yROASJVZ — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 22, 2025

Police Chief Pamela A. Smith says it's still unclear why Rodriguez entered the museum following the shooting and what his motivations were. Federal investigators are currently looking into his actions to see if this was a lone act of violence or a hate crime with political motivations.

