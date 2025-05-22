Vat Savitri Vrat is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated with great devotion by married women in India. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, drawing inspiration from the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan. This sacred day is primarily celebrated in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, May 26, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 12:11 on May 26 and end at 08:31 on May 27, 2025. Vat Savitri 2025 Mehndi Designs for Full Hands: Intricate Mehndi Designs for Front and Back Hands To Pay a Tribute to Tradition and Beauty.

In the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti. In the Amanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat, which is also called Vat Purnima Vrat, is observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. In this article, let’s know more about Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 date, timings and the significance of this auspicious day. Vat Savitri 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Auspicious Vrat Day.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 Date

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, May 26, 2025

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 Timings

The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 12:11 on May 26 and end at 08:31 on May 27, 2025.

Vat Savitri Vrat Rituals

The rituals related to Savitri Vrata are collectively compiled under Vat-Savitri puja, which is mainly derived from the Sanskrit text the Skanda Purana.

On the day of Vat Savitri Vrat, women wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They usually wear traditional attire, like suits and bridal-like sarees. Married women then prepare the puja thali with sacred threads, sweets, fruits, red vermilion, and bangles and worship the Banyan tree (Vat Vriksha). They light a ghee diya, walk around the tree, tying threads around its trunk while chanting mantras. Women offer water, flowers, and turmeric to the roots and seek for the blessings and long life of their husband. Many women observe a nirjala fast, while others follow a phalahar fast. Women also read or listen to the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha. Offering charity to Brahmins or the needy is considered very auspicious. The women break the fast in the evening after completing all the rituals with great devotion.

Vat Savitri Vrat Significance

The Vat Savitri fast is associated with the deep love and unshakable determination of Savitri, who defied even Yama, the god of death, to reclaim her husband’s life. Women worship the Vat (Banyan) tree, which symbolises immortality, while reciting the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha. It is believed that Savitri attained spiritual prowess through its shade during her encounter with Yama.

According to legend, great Savitri tricked Lord Yama, the lord of death, and compelled Him to return the life of her husband Satyawan. Hence, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

