Mumbai, January 8: Indian stock markets fell sharply on Thursday, with heavy selling dragging benchmark indices lower amid rising global trade concerns and persistent foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex slipped over 600 points to an intraday low of 84,230, while the Nifty 50 declined more than 200 points, slipping below the crucial 26,000 level.

Russia Sanctions Act Sparks Fresh Worries

A key reason why the market is down today is renewed uncertainty around global trade after US President Donald Trump approved the Russia Sanctions Act. The proposed law allows for steep tariffs, reportedly up to 500%, on countries importing crude oil from Russia.

Since India is a major buyer of Russian crude, investors fear higher energy costs, trade friction, and pressure on inflation, triggering risk-off sentiment across equities.

Continued FII Selling Weighs on Sentiment

Another major drag is persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). FIIs have remained net sellers since July 2025, leading to sustained pressure on large-cap stocks. Although Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offered limited support, it was insufficient to offset the scale of foreign outflows, resulting in broad-based weakness.

Banking and Global Cues Add to Pressure

Weak global cues, falling commodity prices, and geopolitical tensions further dampened sentiment. The Bank Nifty fell over 0.50%, touching an intraday low of 59,564, as banking stocks faced profit booking amid concerns over global volatility and capital flows.

Market Outlook: Volatility Likely to Persist

Market experts believe near-term volatility may continue, with investors closely tracking developments around US trade policy, India’s official response to the sanctions risk, and FII flow trends. Until clarity emerges, benchmark indices may remain under pressure despite strong domestic fundamentals.

In summary, the stock market is down today due to global trade uncertainty, Russia-related sanctions risk, and sustained foreign investor selling, factors that are keeping Dalal Street cautious in the near term.

