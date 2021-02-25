Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Thursday on the back of favourable global cues amid optimism over economic recovery and the government's privatisation plans.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 414 points or 0.82 per cent at 51,196 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 142 points or 0.9 per cent to 15,124.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal gaining by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and IT by 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Hindalco was up by 4.7 per cent to Rs 348.55 per share while Tata Steel advanced by 2.4 per cent to Rs 745.50 and JSW Steel by 2.2 per cent to Rs 416.80.

Axis Bank was up by 3.5 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 3.4 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 2.7 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 2.4 per cent.

However, FMCG stocks did not fare well with Nestle India down by 1 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Titan, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were also in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks jumped after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates will stay low for a long time. That calmed market fears that higher inflation may prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia Pacific shares index rose by 1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained by 1.6 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped by 1.8 per cent to pare more than half of its previous day's losses following the announcement of a stamp duty hike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)