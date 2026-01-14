New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Eutelsat is proudly partnering with the INSV Kaundinya team, a part of the Indian Navy, on one of its most prestigious maritime heritage and strategic initiatives, to provide its OneWeb high-speed LEO satellite connectivity to a vessel undertaking a historic voyage of national importance, the company said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Project Kaundinya is a landmark voyage undertaken aboard INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally built stitched-plank sailing vessel inspired by ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques. The voyage retraced historic maritime trade routes, showcasing India's rich seafaring legacy while promoting maritime innovation and national pride.

Also Read | What Is a PADU Machine? Why Raj Thackeray Is Flagging EVM Backup Devices Ahead of BMC Elections 2026.

As part of this initiative, Eutelsat's OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity has been deployed and remains operational onboard the vessel, enabling reliable, real-time communications throughout the journey. Given the vessel's traditional design and the absence of conventional communication infrastructure, OneWeb's LEO technology served as the sole connectivity link for the expedition, the statement read.

Sajeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) and a core member of the crew and project architect of Kaundinya, said, "Throughout the voyage, having reliable satellite connectivity from Airtel OneWeb has been invaluable for the crew. It has allowed us to stay connected with shore-based teams, supporting communication, live feeds, and above all morale during long and sometimes challenging periods at sea."

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of January 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The voyage is documented along its route, with live updates enabled through OneWeb's satellite network. This real-world deployment demonstrates the strength, resilience, and adaptability of OneWeb's LEO connectivity in mission-critical maritime environments, reinforcing its role in maritime security, crew wellbeing, and strategic communications.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President APAC, Eutelsat, and Board Director of OneWeb India, said, "We are honored that Eutelsat has been entrusted with enabling connectivity for this historic voyage. I congratulate the team behind INSV Kaundinya on achieving this remarkable milestone and safely reaching their first destination, Muscat, Oman. Project Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of India's rich maritime heritage, national ambition, and technological innovation. Our OneWeb LEO technology is purpose-built for mission-critical environments, where crew safety, security, resilience, and real-time communications are essential."

This collaboration further underscores Eutelsat's long-term commitment to supporting initiatives of national importance, particularly in defence, government, and humanitarian domains, through secure and resilient satellite connectivity, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)