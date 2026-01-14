Mumbai, January 14: The upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have sparked a fresh political controversy after Raj Thackeray questioned the use of a relatively lesser-known device linked to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), known as the PADU machine.

The issue has triggered a debate on transparency in the electoral process, with opposition parties demanding clarity from election authorities. As discussions around EVM safety resurface, many voters are now asking one key question: What exactly is a PADU machine, and why is it under scrutiny now? Mumbai Shutdown for BMC Elections 2026: What’s Open and Closed on January 15?

What Is a PADU Machine?

PADU stands for Printing Auxiliary Display Unit. It is a technical device developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and is designed to function strictly as a backup support system for EVMs during the vote-counting process.

Importantly, a PADU machine is not used for voting and does not record or alter votes in any manner. Know Date, Time and Step-by-Step Guide To Vote As Mumbai Gears for BMC Elections 2026.

Key Features of the PADU System

• EVM Backup Device: PADU is activated only if the main display unit of an EVM malfunctions during counting.

• Auxiliary Display Role: It helps display vote data on a larger external screen to avoid delays.

• Connectivity: The unit is connected to the EVM’s Control Unit and Ballot Unit.

• No Paper Trail: Unlike VVPAT machines, PADU does not generate any paper slip for voters.

• Counting-Stage Use Only: It plays no role during polling hours.

Why Is Raj Thackeray Objecting to PADU Machines?

At a recent press interaction, Raj Thackeray raised concerns over what he termed potential “vote chori” (vote theft). His objections include:

• Lack of Prior Disclosure: Political parties were allegedly not informed about PADU machines in advance.

• No Demonstration or Verification: Unlike EVMs, parties were not shown how PADU units function.

• Timing of Disclosure: Thackeray questioned why details about PADU machines surfaced close to elections, calling it administrative “anarchy.”

What Has the Election Commission Said?

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani clarified that PADU machines are purely technical safeguards. He stated that around 140 PADU units have been prepared for Mumbai and will be used only in unavoidable situations.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the PADU system is not new and was previously deployed during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

What This Means for Voters

As Mumbai prepares for high-stakes civic polls, the PADU controversy has once again put election technology under the spotlight. While authorities insist the device is harmless and procedural, opposition concerns underline the need for greater transparency and public awareness.

For voters, the key takeaway is clear: PADU machines do not replace EVMs, do not record votes, and are meant only to ensure uninterrupted counting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Maharashtra State Election Commission). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).