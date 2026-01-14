Mumbai, January 14: Are you participating in the Sikkim Lottery and want to know Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result and searching for where and how to check today’s outcome? If yes, you are at the right place. The much-awaited Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery result for January 14 will be announced today, bringing excitement to thousands of lottery enthusiasts across the country.

The official results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok, the headquarters of the Sikkim State Lotteries. Participants who have purchased tickets can watch the live streaming of the draw, where the winning numbers and prize details will be revealed shortly. The live draw ensures transparency and allows ticket holders to verify results in real time. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 35 Lottery Result of 14.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

As per the prize structure, the first prize winner of today’s Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will walk away with a massive INR 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly lottery draws in the state. In addition, the ticket seller of the winning first-prize ticket will receive a handsome commission of INR 5 lakh, further boosting participation among authorized lottery agents. How To Check Kerala Lottery Result? Direct Link and Live Streaming Here.

Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Live Streaming

The official announcement of the lottery result is scheduled for 6:00 PM today. Once declared, the complete list of winning numbers and prize categories will be made available through authorized platforms. Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers carefully and follow official guidelines for claiming prizes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).