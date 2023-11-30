PRNewswire

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Excellon Software, a global leader in Dealer Management Systems, is excited to announce a significant one-year milestone in collaboration with Grupo UMA, a prominent multi-brand automotive distribution and dealer network in Colombia.

Also Read | Google Announces Play Store's Best Apps and Games of 2023 in India Which Helped People Through Critical Needs.

Over the past year, Excellon Software has proudly served as Grupo UMA's trusted ally, delivering cutting-edge solutions to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. Excellon's cloud-based Dealer Management System (DMS), accessible in Spanish, has seamlessly integrated with third-party systems like SAP, providing Grupo UMA with a comprehensive 360-degree view of customer engagement.

A standout feature of Excellon's DMS solution is its compliance with local tax regulations, ensuring a seamless Invoice Posting process through the DIAN Portal. With a large network of Grupo Uma's Sales & Service locations, the hosted solution in the USA offers Grupo UMA unparalleled flexibility and accessibility. This unique setup gives the Headquarters a real-time view of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across the entire network.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 4th T20I 2023, Raipur Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

"This one-year milestone is a testament to the success of our collaboration with Grupo UMA. Our tax-compliant solution and integration with the DIAN Portal highlight our commitment to meeting local regulatory requirements. The ability for Headquarters to monitor KPIs across the network further solidifies Excellon DMS as a unique and indispensable tool in the automotive industry," said Vinod Tambi, Co-Founder and President of Excellon Software.

This strategic collaboration highlights Excellon Software's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and tailored solutions and emphasizes dedication to providing a comprehensive and locally compliant system for the automotive industry. As Excellon celebrate this milestone, they also remain focused on elevating Grupo UMA's excellence in the dynamic automotive landscape.

About Excellon Software

Excellon Software with its award-winning software is recognized among the most innovative software product companies from India. The company's product portfolio includes complete dealer network management, sales & distribution management, and service management software. Excellon Software is a user-friendly, feature rich DMS platform used by more than 13K+ locations across 80+ Countries.

Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains, consisting of large blue-chip enterprises that run Excellon for their mission-critical business. Excellon's robust and proven platform processes the sale of One New Vehicle every 15 sec and services a vehicle every 5 seconds.

Contact:Shingita Kumar,shingitak@excellonsoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289178/Excellon_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)