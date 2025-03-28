VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: Excelra is immensely thrilled and proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth time in a row. This milestone reflects our continuous commitment to fostering a workplace driven by growth, quality, inclusivity and continuous learning. We believe that our people are at the heart of everything we do and this achievement is a tribute to the commitment, passion and hard work of our exceptional team members. Our accomplishments inspire us to enhance our workplace further and we want to create a culture where individuals can thrive both personally and professionally.

Also Read | New Income Tax Slabs From April 1, 2025: Take a Look at Key Changes in New Tax Regime, Old Tax Regime for FY 2025-26.

Excelra is a leader in data science, AI, and analytics, helping life sciences make smarter, data-driven decisions. By curating, integrating, and analyzing complex data, we accelerate breakthroughs in drug discovery, development, and precision medicine. Our innovative platforms and solutions support pharma, biotech, and healthcare in driving meaningful progress. With a passionate team of scientists, data engineers, and industry experts, we ensure quality insights that power innovation. We are committed to continuous learning and excellence, transforming data into intelligence for better healthcare outcomes.

Great Place to Work® is a globally recognized authority on workplace culture, having surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide since 1992. Their extensive insights have defined trust as a crucial component of an excellent workplace. Operating in more than 60 countries, the institute collaborates with businesses, non-profits, and government agencies. In India alone, it partners with over 1100 organizations annually across 22 industries, assisting them in cultivating High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for sustained business success.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Stats vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Look at How Five-Time IPL Winning Captain Performed Against Southern Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Message from CEO, Anandbir Singh Brar

Achieving the Great Place to Work certification for the fourth consecutive year is a milestone that reflects the strength of our workplace culture. It is our people who define us and make it a remarkable place to work. This achievement is a motivation to continue nurturing an environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence thrive. We remain committed to investing in our employees and strengthening our core values.

Message from Head HR, Mahendra Pratap Singh

Being certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year running underscores our continued focus on building a high-performance & high-trust culture. We are dedicated to ensure that Excelra continues to be an environment where our employees feel empowered, valued and heard. We will keep striving to enhance employee engagement, promote diversity, and build a culture that enables everyone to contribute meaningfully to our shared vision.

Looking Ahead

While we take immense pride in this recognition, we see it as a stepping stone towards even greater achievements. We will continue refining our initiatives, enhancing employee experiences, and prioritizing a workplace that promotes well-being, professional growth, and collaboration.

A huge thank you to each member of the Excelra family for making this possible. Your passion and commitment make Excelra not just a great workplace, but a truly inspiring one. Here's to many more milestones ahead!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)