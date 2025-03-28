Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. Besides making CSK the most successful franchise with five title triumphs in the IPL, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman has been a part of the CSK side which has reached the IPL finals for a record ten times to date. Not just a brilliant captain, or a magnificent wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni has also been one of the best batters in the cash-rich tournament. While he has been unmatchable against every team ever since IPL 2008, his performance peaks against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dhoni is set to represent Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Says He Would Feel ‘Useless’ on Cricket Field Without Wicketkeeping Duties (Watch Video).

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be played at CSK's den, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MS Dhoni has been an old warrior of the CSK camp, who has fought and won many battles against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The former legendary Team India captain is 43 years old and still manages to play for CSK, a side he has been representing since the beginning of IPL 2008, for every season, except for two, when he played for Rising Pune Supergiant.

MS Dhoni Stats vs RCB:

MS Dhoni Stats Matches Innings Runs Average Strike-Rate Highest Score 50s 100s vs RCB 34 33 864 39.27 141.87 84* 4 0 Overall IPL 265 230 5243 39.12 137.46 84* 24 0

Of all the teams MS Dhoni has played to date in the IPL, he has scored the most against CSK's southern rivals RCB. With 864 runs in just 33 innings, his stats prove to be better than even top-order batters, that too with a staggering strike rate of 141.87. The keeper also has his highest IPL score of 84 not out against RCB.

