VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The much-awaited song Khuda Dekhta Hu has officially launched today on Beat Bazaar Music's YouTube channel, marking yet another soulful addition to National Award-winning singer and composer Ankit Tiwari's celebrated repertoire of romantic tracks. The launch event, held at Red Bulb Studios, Mumbai, brought together music lovers, artists, and media to celebrate this heartfelt release.

Also Read | Bronco Test Takes Centre Stage As BCCI Redefines Fitness Standards for India Cricket Team.

Produced and released under Beat Bazaar Music, the label founded by Aman Prajapat, Khuda Dekhta Hu stands as a testament to the company's vision of delivering music that blends emotions with timeless melodies.

The Song Story

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: 600 Killed, Over 1,000 Injured As Quake of Magnitude 6.0 Rocks Eastern Part of Asian Country.

Khuda Dekhta Hu tells the tale of love, destiny, and emotional surrender. The song follows a heart-wrenching journey of two lovers caught between faith and fate. It portrays the struggle of holding on to love when life puts it to the ultimate test, while reminding us that love--pure and divine--is always seen and blessed by God. True to his signature style, Ankit Tiwari brings a soulful depth to the track, making it a song that resonates with every listener's heart.

The Vision of Beat Bazaar Music

Speaking about the launch, Aman Prajapat, founder of Beat Bazaar Music and director of the video, shared: "With Khuda Dekhta Hu, we wanted to create more than just a song -- we wanted to tell a story that makes people feel. Ankit's voice has a magical ability to translate emotions into music, and that is why he was our first choice. Beat Bazaar has always aimed to blend music with meaningful storytelling, and this track reflects that vision perfectly."

On his collaboration with Beat Bazaar Music, Ankit Tiwari expressed:

"When Aman narrated the story of Khuda Dekhta Hu, I instantly felt connected to it. The emotions of love, loss, and faith are something everyone relates to at some point in their lives. As a singer, it's rare to come across songs that let you pour your heart into every note, and this one truly did that for me. I'm grateful to be part of such a special project."

The Cast

The music video stars Nazim Ahmed, widely associated with the famous YouTube channel Round2Hell (R2h). As an actor and digital creator, Nazim brings raw intensity to the male lead having more than 25.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Opposite him is Rumman Shahrukh, who rose to fame as the "Khaab Girl" after her appearance in Akhil's hit track Khaab. Since then, she has been admired for her grace, charm, and ability to bring emotional depth to her performances. Her presence in Khuda Dekhta Hu adds another layer of nostalgia and romance, making it a perfect casting choice.

A Step Ahead for Independent Music

With Khuda Dekhta Hu, Beat Bazaar Music not only strengthens its growing influence in the independent music space but also demonstrates its commitment to creating meaningful, story-driven songs that touch hearts. The collaboration between Aman Prajapat's direction and Ankit Tiwari's voice makes this release a special milestone for the label.

The project has been produced by Prajapati Brothers - Aman Prajapat and Saurabh Prajapat, with the shoot executed by Opesh Film Production, ensuring top-notch production quality that beautifully complements the song's emotional depth and cinematic appeal.

The song is now live exclusively on Beat Bazaar Music's YouTube channel, and early listeners are already calling it a soul-stirring addition to Ankit Tiwari's journey of timeless music.

About Beat Bazaar

Beat Bazaar is a visionary music label founded by Aman Prajapat, dedicated to creating soulful, contemporary, and genre-defining music experiences. The label focuses on blending fresh talent with established artists to produce tracks that resonate deeply with audiences. With a strong emphasis on storytelling, Beat Bazaar aims to build a legacy of music that transcends time.

For PR Inquiries:

E: info@digitaldhindora.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)