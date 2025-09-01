Mumbai, September 1: In a move to push the fitness bar higher, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the Bronco Test as a new benchmark for players aiming for spots in the national men’s team. While relatively new to the cricketing world, the test is a staple in rugby - renowned for its intensity and ability to challenge an athlete’s endurance, stamina and recovery. With the volume of cricket being played today, the need for elite fitness levels is more crucial than ever. What is Bronco Test? Know All About Fitness Examination BCCI Is Set to Introduce For Team India Cricketers.

The Bronco Test is designed to push players to their cardiovascular and mental limits, mirroring the physical demands of modern-day cricket. The setup is straightforward but physically demanding. Four cones are placed at intervals of 0m, 20m, 40m, and 60m.

Each set involves: Sprinting to the 20m mark and back, then to the 40m mark and back and finally to the 60m mark and back. This shuttle pattern covers 240 metres per set, and players must complete five sets, totalling 1,200 metres.

There are no rest intervals -the goal is to finish as fast as possible, and the total time taken is recorded to evaluate the athlete's aerobic performance. The Bronco Test isn’t just a physical drill - it’s a measure of how well a player can sustain high-intensity efforts, particularly those involving repeated directional changes and quick acceleration. Former Strength and Conditioning Coach Ramji Srinivasan Lauds Introduction of Bronco Test for Indian Cricketers’ Fitness Assessment.

These are the very actions players rely on while sprinting between the wickets or chasing down a ball in the field. Additionally, this test pushes mental resilience. Enduring back-to-back high-speed sprints without rest demands sharp focus and strong mental resolve - crucial traits during tense game situations.

Unlike the Yo-Yo Test, which focuses on intermittent endurance with built-in recovery periods, the Bronco Test emphasises continuous aerobic endurance and sustained output. It's designed to better simulate the relentless pace of modern cricket. With this new standard, BCCI is clearly signalling its intent to keep the Indian team at peak physical performance in the global arena.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).