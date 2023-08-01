BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1: The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Indian Regional Qualifier rounds will be held in Bengaluru (1st Oct), Mumbai (15th Oct) and Delhi (5th Nov). The winners of the qualification rounds will fight for the place in 'Team India' at the National Finals. All male and female BMW GS Motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian National Qualifier. The details of the National finals will be announced later. Participants are required to perform multiple tasks such as off-road rides and technical tests on their own BMW GS motorcycles. The winners will be based on flawless execution and highest scores across all tasks. The National finals will further test the regional winners mettle on BMW R 1250 GS provided by BMW Motorrad India. The best three participants of the GS Trophy 2024 national finals will form ‘Team India’ and represent India in the final at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 in Namibia. Team India will be fully equipped with riding gear and accessories by BMW Motorrad. Upon arrival in Namibia, each rider will be presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for the adventure ahead. The women’s team that prevails at the national finals will win a trip to the international female qualifying round, where a total of six women’s teams will compete along with the 16 men’s teams. The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the top three team positions. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/GStrophy2023IndiaQuali The last date for registration is 5 September 2023 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia is the ninth edition of the event. Previous editions were held in Southeastern Europe (Albania) in 2022, Oceania (New Zealand) in 2020, Central Asia (Mongolia) in 2018, Southeast Asia (Thailand) in 2016, North America (Canada) in 2014, South America (Chile, Argentina) in 2012, South Africa (South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique) in 2010 and North Africa (Tunisia) in 2008. The current event will involve 22 teams from all over the world with a total of 60 riders. The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is not a race: it is a team competition in which an international contingent of off-road enthusiasts compete against each other in various special tests. Not all of these involve just motorcycling: skills and teamwork are essential, too. Since competitors are together for a lot of the time, also spending the night in bivouacs, this is an adventure that promotes a sense of togetherness, too. People, cultures and motorcyclists from all over the world come together, and it is not uncommon for friendships to be made for life. For further information about the GS trophy 2024 Qualifier India, please visit: https://www.bmw-motorrad.in/en/experience/Events/gs-trophy-2024.html#/section-gs-trophy-2024-qualifiers-india.

