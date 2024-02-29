Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): India's premier fashion e-tailer AJIO on Thursday announced its flagship event 'All Stars Sale' powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from March 1.

Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours starting February 26. During the AJIO All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across 6000 plus brands offering over 1.7 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, "The excitement is over the roof as we're all set for our first major sale of the year. In the last few months, we've added 500 new brands and scaled up our total catalogue size. With increasing Average Basket Value (ABV) and greater demand for premium brands, we expect the AJIO All Stars Sale to witness a strong premiumization trend in non-metros that will drive growth. The solid overall shopping intent will add to the continued momentum as India looks forward to shopping fashion's biggest brands this season."

Customers can save big and get up to 50-90 percent off across top brands and categories. With the addition of 500 new brands, AASS will see customers across 19,000 plus pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the launch campaign film with her AJIO All-Stars team, comprising the biggest fashion brands in the world. Delivering a quirky style that grabs the audience's attention, the sale film rides on the cricket season fever and positions AJIO as a preferred shopping destination with the tagline 'the world's biggest brands play here'.

Top shoppers during the sale stand a chance to get exciting rewards, shop for Rs 5,999 or more and get assured gifts. Customers can also get an extra discount of up to 10 percent on all prepaid transactions and can earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points every time they shop.

An integral part of Reliance Retail, AJIO is a fashion-first platform offering 6000 plus brands and over 1.7 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands. (ANI)

