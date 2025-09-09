NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Fast&Up, India's leading active nutrition brand, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a milestone that truly Feels 10 on 10. Over the past decade, the brand has fuelled a movement of good health and fitness, providing high-quality nutrition and hydration solutions to India and 40 + countries worldwide.

Marking A Decade of Good Nutrition, Fast&Up is thanking its community with a special 10th Birthday Sale. Going live on 10th September 2025 at 12:00 am, the sale offers a flat 50% off sitewide - in.fastandup.com, inviting customers to celebrate with their favourite nutrition partner.

Varun Khanna, Co-Founder, Fast&Up, said, "Completing 10 years is a proud moment for all of us at Fast&Up. What started as a vision to make clean, effective nutrition accessible to everyone has today grown into a global movement, trusted by millions across India and beyond. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of our community. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to innovating and bringing world-class nutrition solutions for every need."

Actor and Fast&Up brand ambassador Varun Dhawan shared, "Fitness has always been a big part of my life, and Fast&Up has been a trusted companion in that journey. To see the brand complete 10 years and grow from India to over 40 countries is truly inspiring. I'm proud to be part of this celebration and excited for the many more milestones ahead."

With products spanning energy, hydration, immunity, everyday wellness, and performance nutrition, Fast&Up has become the go-to brand for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Its unique effervescent technology and plant-based formulations have helped redefine nutrition for the modern consumer's everyday needs.

As the brand enters its next decade, the focus remains on empowering healthier lifestyles with solutions that are effective, accessible, and enjoyable.

Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the market leader in nutrition and immunity, was founded in 2011 and is one of India's largest effervescent nutrition manufacturers. Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand 'Fast&Up' was brought to India in 2015 under their 'active' lifestyle segment. Fast&Up products are backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science with an in-house R&D center and EU-compliant manufacturing units. Fast&Up is dedicated to delivering innovative products for active living across its segments, making it the nutrition & immunity choice for many, including several professional sports athletes. It is the official nutrition partner for Bengaluru FC for ISL 2021. Fast&Up is the only brand with informed choice and informed sport certification across its flagship products. After building an established presence in India and Italy (2018), the brand is expanding its reach to tap other European co countries and the American market.

