New Delhi [India], November 6: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, one of India's premier media and communication institutes, announces the final opportunity for aspirants to apply for its MBA in Communication Management (CM) for the academic year 2026-28. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2025), a computer-based test (CBT).

Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, provides a vibrant academic environment equipped with facilities that foster creativity, critical thinking, and holistic growth. The campus offers smart classrooms, advanced computer labs with high-speed connectivity, and a central library with access to over 2.84 lakh e-books and 164 databases. SIMC's media infrastructure includes multi-camera studios, chroma setups, editing suites, and production control rooms, enabling hands-on media training and immersive learning experiences.

Candidates who wish to apply must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST). The registration fee for the SNAP test is INR 2,250, and the program registration fee for SIMC is INR 1,000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday).

The SIMC campus also ensures student well-being through a dedicated health centre, sports facilities, and comfortable hostel accommodation. Multiple mess and cafeteria options cater to diverse dietary preferences, making student life at SIMC both comfortable and engaging. Beyond its rigorous academic and professional programmes, SIMC offers a vibrant student-life ecosystem through a dynamic range of clubs and societies. From the Ad Club's exploration of creative advertising strategies, the Research Club's deep dive into market and academic methodologies, to the Digital Club's focus on online brand management and the Public Relations Club's training in reputation strategy, students can actively engage with their interests and sharpen their skills. Debate and discussion forums like the Marketing Society and Tarq provide further opportunities for collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership.

The required SNAP 2025 test will be held on December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. Candidates may attempt the test up to three times, with the highest score considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will consist of objective-type questions, each carrying four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), after which the next part of the admission process for SIMC's MBA in Communication Management--the group exercise and personal interaction--will commence.

"Our MBA in Communication Management is designed for those who aspire to lead in the ever-evolving world of media and communication. At SIMC, we don't just teach communication--we empower students to think strategically, act ethically, and create with purpose. This is the final chance for aspiring candidates to be a part of a programme that blends creativity, strategy, and leadership," remarked Dr. Ruchi KherJaggi, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC).

Choosing SIMC's MBA in Communication Management means investing in a future that bridges creativity and strategy. With a legacy of academic excellence, strong industry interface, and an alumni network that spans leading organisations across media, PR, and corporate communication, SIMC empowers students to become professionals who can lead with vision and adaptability. This is the final call for aspirants to apply and secure their place in one of India's most sought-after communication management programmes.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about SIMC's MBA in Communication Management Programme:

www.snaptest.org | Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication

