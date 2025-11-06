The sudden passing of Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has left fans, friends and fellow creators heartbroken. The 32-year-old, known for his stunning drone photography and breathtaking travel visuals, passed away in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his family on November 6, 2025. Amid the outpouring of grief, Anunay’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared an emotional message on Instagram that moved thousands of followers to tears. Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering the Dubai Travel Content Creator Whose Lens Captured the World – Know His Journey, Family, Net Worth and More.

Shivani Parihar Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: @shivani__parihar)

Shivani Parihar’s Heartfelt Message

Posting a picture of herself with Anunay during a flight, Shivani poured her heart out in a long emotional note, “I still can’t believe you’re gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don’t even know how to process this — it doesn’t feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you — your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything! I don’t know how to move forward without you. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand my life without you. I’ll love you for the rest of my life, even if you’re not here anymore. You’ll always be a part of me. I love you so much.” Her post reflects the deep bond they shared and the unbearable pain of losing someone so close.

Anunay Sood's Relationship With Brinda Sharma

Before his relationship with Shivani, Anunay was engaged to fellow travel influencer Brinda Sharma. The two met around 2018–2019 through their shared love for the mountains. Their chemistry both onscreen and off made them one of social media’s most admired travel couples. Anunay even proposed to Brinda in a snow-clad mountain setting, a moment he shared with fans through a beautiful proposal video in February 2022. However, fans had already noticed signs of distance months before, as the couple stopped posting together and avoided public interactions online. Anunay Sood Dies: Dubai-Based Travel Influencer and Photographer Passes Away at 32, Cause of Death Still Unknown; Netizens Mourn Demise.

Anunay Sood on Split With Brinda Sharma

By June 2024, Anunay confirmed in a YouTube Q&A video that the engagement had been called off. He admitted that while they shared wonderful moments, their relationship faced irreconcilable differences. “What you see online is often just the highlights,” he said candidly. “Real relationships have their own struggles. We’ve chosen peace and moved on.” Despite parting ways, both continued to support each other’s individual journeys.

Anunay Sood Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUNAY SOOD | India 🇮🇳 (@anunaysood)

Anunay Sood's Last Post

Anunay’s last posts showed him in Las Vegas, capturing the city’s bright skyline just days before his untimely passing. While the cause of death remains undisclosed, his family has requested privacy as they grieve. His loss has sparked an emotional wave across the creator community, with tributes pouring in from influencers, fans and travel enthusiasts worldwide. And though he is gone too soon, his adventures, love stories and the emotions he captured through his lens will continue to inspire millions.

