New Delhi [India], July 9: Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, has announced an exclusive partnership with a leading consumer technology brand Pebble for the launch of the Pebble HALO Smart Ring. Pebble's new launch, the smart ring is a first of its kind with a digital display and gesture controls.

This collaboration brings together the global scale and distribution strength of Flipkart with the product innovations of a homegrown lifestyle tech company, making smart wearable technology easily available to Indian consumers.

On this partnership Ms. Komal Agarwal, Co-founder, Pebble, said: "Pebble's vision has always been to make technology less intrusive and more intuitive. As a homegrown brand, we're proud to collaborate with a platform like Flipkart to take this vision to a national scale. HALO reflects our continued effort to design smart wearables that align with Indian users' habits, values, and expectations."

With the recent launch of HALO, Pebble has taken a significant step in its 2.0 roadmap, aiming to expand beyond smartwatches in the broader wearables segment. Engineered from stainless steel with a splashproof design, the smart ring functions independently displaying time, heart rate, step count, and battery level directly on the ring's surface, without requiring constant smartphone connectivity.

It also introduces gesture-based controls, allowing users to scroll through social media apps like Instagram and YouTube, turn e-book pages, control the camera, and interact with selected functions--all through simple finger movements. HALO also includes a discreet chanting counter embedded into its interface for spiritual and meditative activities.

The Pebble HALO Smart Ring is now available for purchase on Flipkart at an introductory price of ₹3,999 (MRP ₹7,999), offering one of the most accessible entries into the smart ring category in India. The ring offers up to four days of battery life on a single charge. It is available in three colours black, silver, and gold and comes in multiple sizes ranging from 7 to 12, ensuring a comfortable fit for a broad range of users.

About Pebble

Founded in 2013, Pebble is a fast-growing Indian wearable technology brand known for its blend of design, utility, and affordability. With products like the HALO Smart Ring, Pebble is expanding into new categories that reflect its commitment to building smart, compact, and user-centric devices for modern India.

