Few superheroes have captured hearts and imaginations like Superman. With his signature red cape, unwavering moral compass, and godlike powers, Superman has remained a pop culture icon for over 80 years. From Christopher Reeve’s classic portrayal to Henry Cavill’s modern take, the Man of Steel has starred in a wide range of cinematic adventures, some legendary, others... not so much. What cannot be denied is how much of a global fandom this DC hero enjoys and how he has become this symbol of hope and resilience for many. ‘Superman’ Movie Review: ‘Triumph for DC Universe’! Early Reactions in Favour of James Gunn’s Vision, High Praise for David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

Now we have another superhero movie about Superman coming up on July 11, 2025, directed by James Gunn, the director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker series (and also the head of DC Studios). The movie has David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, and he is already being compared to Christopher Reeve, the late star and the most popular Man of Steel on screen.

In this article, we rank the best Superman movies ever made, based on critical acclaim, fan popularity, box office performance, and lasting impact. Whether you're a lifelong DC fan or new to the franchise, this list will help you find the most essential Superman stories ever told on screen.

1. Superman: The Movie (1978)

A Still From Superman: The Movie

Christopher Reeve's debut as Clark Kent/Superman remains the gold standard for superhero storytelling. Directed by Richard Donner and featuring an iconic score by John Williams, Superman: The Movie introduced audiences to a sincere, hopeful vision of the character that still resonates today.

2. Superman II (1980)

A Still From Superman II

The follow-up to the original Superman ups the stakes with General Zod, Ursa, and Non taking on our hero. The battle in Metropolis is iconic, and the emotional payoff with Lois discovering Clark’s identity adds heart to the action. The Donner Cut is actually preferred more by the fans because of the additional footage and better editing.

3. Man of Steel (2013)

A Still From Man of Steel

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel reimagined Superman for a post-9/11 world. With Henry Cavill donning the cape, the film explores Kal-El’s internal struggle with identity and responsibility, set against high-stakes alien warfare.

4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

A Still From Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The Snyder Cut fixed many flaws of the original Justice League (2017), restoring a more coherent and epic Superman arc. From his resurrection to the now-iconic black suit, this version gave Superman the gravitas fans craved. Though thanks to the movie being divided into 'episodes', there is an argument that Zack Snyder’s Justice League cannot be considered a movie now. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Movie Review: A Love Letter to DC Fans.

5. Superman Returns (2006)

A Still From Superman Returns

Directed by Bryan Singer, Superman Returns serves as a spiritual sequel to the Reeve era. Brandon Routh pays respectful homage while giving Kal-El a quiet, contemplative presence. While it didn’t land with everyone, it has since gained a cult following.

Frequently Asked Questions About Superman Movies

What Is the Highest-Grossing Superman Movie?

Man of Steel (2013) is the top earner among solo Superman films, grossing approximately USD 668 million worldwide.

How Many Superman Movies Are There?

There are over 10 live-action Superman films, including team-ups like Justice League and multiverse cameos, plus a vast library of animated films and series.

Who Played the Best Superman?

It’s subjective. Christopher Reeve is often hailed as the definitive Superman, while Henry Cavill is praised for bringing emotional weight and modern realism to the role. Then there is also the great George Reeves, whose career was synonymous with playing the alien from Krypton.

Superman has endured through decades of changing tastes, directors, and cinematic trends. From hopeful saviour to conflicted outsider, each version of the Man of Steel has brought something new to the legend. Whether you're here for nostalgia or fresh takes, these films represent the best of what Superman has to offer.

Which Superman movie is your favourite? Share your ranking by tagging us on social!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).