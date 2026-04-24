PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: In a stellar evening for the brand, Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa, Pune, was honoured with the prestigious 'Best New Day Spa (Audit Awards)' at the GlobalSpa Awards 2026. Adding to the excitement, Florian Hurel, founder of Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa and the luxury haircare brand fHair, was celebrated with the coveted Reader's Choice - Brand Founder of the Year award, cementing his place as a visionary in the beauty industry. These recognitions mark a significant milestone in the brand's journey of redefining luxury wellness experiences in India.

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The recognition reflects the brand's evolving approach to beauty, one that moves beyond standalone services into a more integrated, experience-led format. Rooted in couture hair artistry, the spa extends this philosophy into a setting that brings together precision, advanced treatments, and a more considered approach to wellness.

Celebrity hairstylist and founder Florian Hurel shared his excitement: "Receiving both the Best New Day Spa and the Reader's Choice - Brand Founder of the Year awards is an incredible honour. Our journey has always been about elevating client experiences, and I am humbled to see our vision resonate with so many."

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With a presence across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa continues to position itself within a more elevated segment of the market. Each space is designed with clarity, balancing technical function with a controlled, contemporary environment.

The offering includes precision haircuts, colour, styling and extensions, supported by advanced scalp and hair treatments. Notably, the brand's Korean scalp therapies stand out as a hero offering, designed to deeply cleanse, rebalance, and revitalise the scalp through cutting-edge techniques inspired by global beauty rituals. Alongside this, their signature restorative treatments combine high-performance formulations with indulgent techniques to repair, strengthen, and transform hair health over time.

The experience is further extended through spa, skin, nail, and makeup services, creating a complete, head-to-toe destination that is both structured and cohesive.

The brand is led by Florian Hurel, a French hairstylist and entrepreneur whose career spans over two decades across Europe and India. His work is defined by technical precision and a consistent focus on detail. Since establishing his presence in India, he has worked with leading names across fashion and cinema, while building a brand that translates couture sensibility into an accessible, experience-led format.

This approach extends into fHair, the brand's haircare line, developed to address the specific needs of Indian hair through a more expert-led lens.

The award-winning Pune location reflects a shift away from conventional salon and spa models. The space is designed to prioritise both performance and pause, bringing together treatment-led services within a more immersive, controlled environment.

Zarir Meherji, CEO, added, "It has only been eight months since we launched our Pune salon, and the response has surpassed all expectations. These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our guests have placed in us. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in luxury beauty and wellness."

This recognition at the GlobalSpa Awards reinforces the brand's position within the luxury segment, defined by consistency, technical strength, and a more deliberate approach to client experience.

As the brand continues to expand, these awards mark both progress and direction, reinforcing its focus on precision, innovation, and a more holistic definition of modern beauty.

About Florian Hurel

Florian Hurel is a celebrity hairstylist turned entrepreneur and the founder of Florian Hurel Hair Couture, Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa, and the luxury haircare brand fHair. Having worked with leading Bollywood icons including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, he is widely known for bringing a couture sensibility to hair and building one of India's most recognisable luxury hair brands.

Digital Footprints

Website: https://www.florianhurelhaircouture.com/index.html

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/florianhurelhaircoutureandspa/?hl=en

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