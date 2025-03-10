New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Foreign tourist arrivals in India soared by a whopping 124 per cent in 2023 at 1.92 crore, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal were some of the key states where foreign tourists' footfalls were high.

In 2022, the tourist inflows into India were 85 lakhs.

The Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps/initiatives over the years to encourage more foreign tourists to visit India.

The Ministry of Tourism under the schemes of 'Swadesh Darshan', 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' and 'Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development' provides financial assistance to State Governments/Union Territory Administrations/ Central Agencies for the development of tourism related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country.

Ministry of Tourism through its various campaigns and events promotes various tourism destinations and products of India in domestic and international markets. Some of the initiatives are Dekho Apna Desh campaign, Chalo India campaign, International Tourism Mart, Bharat Parv.

The Incredible India Content Hub was launched which is a comprehensive digital repository, featuring a rich collection of high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters related to tourism in India. Promotions are also carried out through the web-site and social media handles of the Ministry.

Thematic tourism like wellness tourism, culinary tourism, rural, eco-tourism, etc. amongst other niche subjects are promoted so as to expand the scope of tourism into other sectors as well.

Enhance the overall quality and visitor experience through initiatives focused on capacity building, skill development such as 'Capacity Building for Service Providers', 'Incredible India Tourist Facilitator' (IITF), 'Paryatan Mitra' and 'Paryatan Didi'.

For improving air connectivity to important tourist destinations, Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Ministry of Civil Aviation under their RCS-UDAN Scheme. As on date, 53 tourism routes have been operationalized, the minister apprised the Parliament.

The e-Visa scheme is now available to 167 countries and it is available for 9 sub-categories: e-Tourist Visa; e-Business Visa; e-Medical Visa; e-Conference Visa; e-Medical Attendant Visa; e-Ayush Visa; e-Ayush Attendant Visa; e-Student Visa; and e-Student X Visa. (ANI)

