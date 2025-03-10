Pune, March 10: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a group of miscreants who claimed to be associates of a jailed criminal, Nilesh Dhawale alias N D bhai, allegedly attacked a couple in Pune recently. Police officials said that the husband-wife duo were attacked with a sharp weapon on Friday night, March 7, after the miscreants urinated in front of them at Wadgaon Budruk in Pune. The same day, the accused had waved weapons at people at Rajiv Gandhi Vasahat in Vithalwadi in the Sinhagad Road area.

As per the complaint, the woman was talking to her husband near the Sinhagad Road ward office at Wadgaon Budruk at around 8 PM when the accused came to the spot on a two-wheeler, reports Indian Express. The complaint said that one of the accused allegedly urinated in front of them. She also said that when her husband objected to the accused urinating in front of them, they abused him. Pune Shocker: Police Constable Seen Celebrating Birthday With Criminals, Drone Used To Record Celebration; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

When the woman questioned the accused for his misbehaviour, one of them attacked her on the head with a machete and later assaulted her husband. The complainant said that the accused claimed to be associates of Nilesh Dhawale alias N D bhai. They also said that the area belonged to their "bhai" and they would urinate wherever they wanted. During the investigation, cops learned that the criminal Nilesh Dhawale was presently lodged in jail.

Acting on the couple's complaint, the police registered a case and identified the accused during the probe. The next day, the police arrested the three accused, identified as Mohan Maruti Gore (20), Karan Ramchandra Barge (19), and Sahil Raju Pathan (19). All accused are residents of Hingne. Pune Shocker: 2 Men Force Woman and Cousin To Engage in ‘Obscene Act’ at Knife Point, Later Rape and Rob Her; Accused Sent to Police Custody.

The probe also revealed that the accused had terrified people at Rajiv Gandhi Vasahat in Vithalwadi before attacking the couple. Suraj Lokhande, a local resident, had filed a complaint against them. After their arrest, the accused were produced before a court which remanded them to police custody until March 11.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

