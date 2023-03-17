Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai-based The Lip Balm Company concerned with the synthetic D&C colours being added to lip balms is making tremendous efforts to remove these harmful tints by launching a total of 14 tinted lip balm offerings. These tinted lip balms are made with 100 per cent vegetable-based tints that are just perfect for the lips.

"We made it a point to source these tints from all over the world. To cite an example, Astaxanthin comes from the Atacama Desert in Chile. Our upcycled tints are obtained from chillies in Spain," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution, The Lip Balm Company.

"What is found normally with other lip balm tints are either synthetic D&C colours or insect-based cochineal colours. Furthermore, most red-based synthetic colours contain lead, which is not healthy considering that people use lip care products almost on a daily basis. We took up this challenge to offer our customers with another option that is healthy and planet positive too," Irene Janet A added.

The commitment of The Lip Balm Company is to bring in healthier, completely biodegradable, health-focused options and thereby, the product offerings containing pure vegetable tints without any artificial colours or fragrances. The hope is that consumers will discern to choose products which do not give them side effects in the long term and also be planet friendly! What we could call a win-win option.

You can pick up these one-of-a-kind lip balms from The Lip Balm Company, and also scope out their combo packages for some great deals here.

