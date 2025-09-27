VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) successfully hosted its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Sofitel Mumbai, under the theme "Innovating for Tomorrow: Showcasing Indo-French Synergies for a Sustainable Future." The flagship event brought together over 400 C-level leaders from the Indo-French business ecosystem and was honoured by the presence of H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

As one of India's most active bilateral chambers, IFCCI continues to strengthen Indo-French trade relations and investments, promoting collaborations in innovation, sustainability, and technology.

Strategic Messages from Leaders

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said: "With 716 French companies registered in India and more than 1000 establishments, France stands as one of the top ten foreign investors in the country. Here in Mumbai, the beating heart of India's economy, we are proud to stand alongside Indian and French businesses that are shaping the future together. France and India share a common vision for sustainable growth and innovation, which will be furthered during the India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. By creating more structured innovation corridors between France and India, we will not only be strengthening our bilateral ties but also positioning our partnership at the forefront of global innovation."

Mr. Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor (Investments and Strategy) to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said: "France and Maharashtra share a partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision for a sustainable future. With nearly 40% of India's FDI coming to Maharashtra, and with French companies already thriving here, we see France as a co-creator of our growth story. Together, French excellence and Maharashtra's scale will shape the future of industry, technology, and sustainability."

The AGM featured two strategic and high-level panel discussions on "Innovation Strategies Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth" & "AI & Digital Innovation for Future-Ready Businesses". These sessions were led by CEOs of leading French companies operating in India, highlighting practical pathways for businesses to integrate innovation and sustainability into their growth strategies.

Mr. Jean Touboul, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard India and re-elected President of IFCCI, said: "As we gather for this year's AGM, the Indo-French relationship stands as a testament to what can be achieved when businesses, governments, and communities unite on innovation. Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities, creating a sustainable and impactful future."

India-France Year of Innovation 2026

A major highlight of the event was the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, a bilateral initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, deep-tech, clean energy, sustainable mobility, space, and defence. The initiative will feature joint research projects, industry collaborations, and innovation-driven events that connect startups, corporates, researchers, and policymakers from both nations - leveraging India's scale and digital strengths with France's R&D and industrial expertise.

"With IFCCI approaching its 50th milestone, the Chamber's vision is to continue to enhance bilateral business ties between India and France and to play a pivotal role in advancing positive economic growth across sectors." said Payal S.Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI.

Sectoral Engagements

On the sidelines of the AGM, IFCCI convened closed-door roundtables and committee meetings across eight sectors: CFO, Food & Agri, Consumer Goods & Services, HR, Higher Education, Technology, Mobility, and Industries. With 17 active committees led by CXOs of French companies in India, IFCCI continues to create meaningful dialogues, share best practices, and address key advocacy issues to support the Indo-French business community.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), India's most active bilateral chamber, is also one of the most active chambers in the global network of French Chambers, CCI France International, which includes 126 chambers across 95 countries. IFCCI won its 6th international award in May this year, received by Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, in Paris for its CSR department.

About IFCCI

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) is part of a global network of 126 French Chambers (CCIFI) across 95 countries, representing over 37,000 companies. As one of the most active bilateral chambers in India, IFCCI is a private association dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial trade relations between India and France. IFCCI serves as a dynamic business platform for over 800 member companies, with a broader network of more than 7,000 individual members. Headquartered in Mumbai, IFCCI operates six offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Press contacts: rishika.roy@ifcci.org.in I priyank.prakash@ifcci.org.in

