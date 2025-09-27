Jatadhara has been creating a buzz ever since its intriguing first look and the spectacular teaser were unveiled. Touted as a mythic supernatural-backed larger-scale action thriller, the film dives deep into themes of devotion, greed, and the mysteries locked within sacred spaces. The visuals, sequences, and mystical aura have sparked massive curiosity about whether the story draws directly from real-life events surrounding the famous Padmanabhaswamy (Anantha Padmanabha Swamy) Temple.‘Jatadhara’ Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu; Film’s Poster Unveiled.

It is speculated that the film is about the legendary temple’s centuries-old intrigue. The Padmanabhaswamy shrine has long been the subject of fascination due to its hidden vaults, immeasurable treasure, and legal controversies over ownership and administration, and the makers have woven this subject into a folklore-inspired, mythological, supernatural tale in the template of good vs evil.

Adding to the temple’s mystique is its intriguing history filled with spine-chilling anecdotes. One of the most talked-about legends revolves around the mysterious sixth door of the temple. It is believed that when attempts were once made to open it, tragedy followed, with the individual involved reportedly losing his life, and Kerala soon after witnessing massive calamities.

'Jatadhara' Teaser

The film draws heavily from the atmosphere of mystery, faith, and conflict surrounding the temple legends, transforming them into a fictional narrative crafted for global audiences and designed as a cinematic spectacle like never before. Director Venkat Kalyan, along with Abhishek Jaiswal, has undertaken in-depth research into real-life incidents, ensuring factual alignment with their cinematic vision so that audiences witness an authentic portrayal of the true events on screen. ‘Jatadhara’: Actress Divya Khosla Introduced As Sitara in Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film.

Audiences can expect an atmospheric, larger-than-life story rooted in myth and imagination rather than a documentary-style retelling of real events. The film positions itself at the crossroads of folklore and fantasy, ensuring that the lore of one of India’s most enigmatic temples finds a thrilling new canvas on the big screen.

Jatadhara features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, of light vs darkness, of human will vs cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film’s powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu!

