From Classroom Stories to Cherished Pages: Asha Radhakrishnan Brings Values to Life in Cheeno's Birthday with Love

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 17: At 58, Asha Radhakrishnan, a seasoned educator from Palakkad, Kerala, steps into the literary world with the same warmth and dedication that defined her years in the classroom. Her debut children's book, Cheeno's Birthday With Love, is not merely a storybook--it is an extension of a lifelong commitment to nurturing young minds through empathy, imagination, and moral grounding.

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With a distinguished teaching career at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi, and the Vellammal Group of Institutions in Chennai, Asha has shaped generations of students. Professionally trained at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi, she carries decades of classroom insight into her writing. Her stories are rooted in lived experience--crafted with the understanding of what truly resonates with children and earns the trust of parents.

A Teacher's Heart, A Storyteller's Voice

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Publishing her first book, Asha shares, feels deeply fulfilling and emotional. For years, she connected with children through imaginary stories and spontaneous rhymes that conveyed lessons on discipline, kindness, and responsibility. Though she did not formally write during her teaching years, storytelling was always central to her pedagogy.

"Over time, this storytelling approach naturally led me towards writing," she reflects. What began as classroom creativity gradually evolved into a desire to carry those value-based narratives beyond school walls and into homes.

Meet Cheeno: A Lovable Guide to Life's Little Lessons

The inspiration behind Cheeno's Birthday With Love comes from someone very close to her heart--her pet, Cheeno. The character and many of the story situations are drawn from real-life incidents, lending authenticity and warmth to the narrative.

Through short, engaging stories, Cheeno gently introduces children to moral values and everyday discipline in an age-appropriate and relatable manner. The book is thoughtfully designed to support parents and educators in guiding children through storytelling--making values feel natural rather than instructional.

Readers can expect stories that are simple yet meaningful, joyful yet purposeful. The narrative encourages children to think, relate, and internalize lessons organically, turning everyday reading into an opportunity for shared reflection.

Writing with Purpose

Currently focusing primarily on writing, Asha also envisions engaging in storytelling sessions and creative activities for children in the near future. Her journey as an author is only beginning, and she plans to continue crafting value-based stories that help shape thoughtful and responsible citizens.

Her advice to aspiring writers is heartfelt and sincere: "Write honestly, straight from your heart."

And to parents and young readers, she offers a simple hope--that this book becomes a happy part of a child's everyday reading, enjoyed together, creating moments of bonding and shared warmth.

Cheeno's Birthday With Love is available on Amazon, and readers can connect with the author's journey on Instagram at read with cheeno.

In a fast-moving world, Asha Radhakrishnan's stories remind us that the most powerful lessons are often told softly--through love, imagination, and a gentle nudge from a character like Cheeno.

Available at: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9373103504

Please visit: https://www.amazon.in/Cheenos-Woofy-Adventure-Asha-Radhakrishnan/dp/9373104586 to learn more.

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