Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3: Under projects benefiting the community, enhancing society, and safeguarding the environment, Ozone Group's charitable component, Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust, has been making significant forward strides. Running several diverse initiatives has helped numerous individuals and improved society overall from the basis. The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust aims to permanently change things by supporting environmental sustainability, free food distribution to underprivileged individuals, and education support.

Ozone Group CSR--Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a business approach that considers the social, environmental, and economic impact of corporate activities on various stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders, and the community at large. Though CSR is generally related to business objectives, its legitimacy and long-term consequences are still debatable everywhere.

Over time, CSR has evolved into a key business practice and is today widely sought after by multinational corporations and industry leaders. At Ozone Group, we strongly believe that businesses should align their professional objectives with their social responsibilities. We are aware that a well-run CSR program is absolutely vital for ethical company operations, competent leadership, and a strong company reputation.

Ozone Group promises that CSR is a natural part of our principles rather than merely a compliance-oriented obligation. By including sustainable development ideas into our operating structure, we actively seek to help create a cleaner environment and a better society. Our CSR projects show our obligation toward a developing ecology and society going forward.

Health Initiatives: Improving the Health of the People in Ozone City, Aligarh

Because the Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust knows that good health is the basis of a strong community, it regularly puts together health programs that make a difference in Ozone City Aligarh, and the nearby areas. Some of these are:

Blood Donation Camps:

Ozone City Aligarh has held a number of blood donation drives to try to close the gap between people who need blood and people who can give it. Residents, staff, and helpers have all been very excited to take part in these events, as they are all working together to save lives.

Eye Health Camps:

The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust regularly holds eye health camps at Ozone City Aligarh to make sure that everyone has good vision, especially those who are poor. Residents can get free eye exams, glasses, and treatment advice from doctors who are trained to do so.

Staff and residents will learn CPR:

The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust always gets people ready for health problems. Residents and staff of Ozone City Aligarh get regular CPR training to give them skills that could save lives.

Food Donation Drive: Spreading Smiles Through NourishmentStill one of the most major issues in many countries is hunger. The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust and Robin Hood Army recently planned a food drive to provide 2,600 meal packets to those in need, as they understood how crucial this issue was. This event, which celebrated Shri Sagar Mangla's 26th birthday, aimed to assist the underprivileged and ensure they could enjoy good cuisine. The eagerness of the volunteers to participate in the event demonstrated their dedication to the development.

Prerna Sthal: An Ode to the Brave

The latest Robin creation of Prerna Sthal in Aligarh clearly shows the dedication of Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust to national pride and tradition. Built to honor dead warriors, this memorial features dirt taken from every martyr's hamlet in the district. Initiated five years following the founding of the foundation, this project reflects great respect for those who have given their lives to serve their country. Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust promotes community patriotism by setting aside a place for memory and contemplation.

Greener Tomorrow, Healthier Lives: Tree Plantation Project

Understanding the negative consequences of pollution and deforestation, Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust has focused on tree plantation projects as its main environmental obligation. The "One Tree Per Hour" effort guarantees ongoing plantation, therefore promoting biodiversity and helping to slow down global warming. Thousands of trees have been effectively planted by the foundation, therefore improving the surroundings. This project not only helps to enhance the quality of the air but also increases knowledge of the need of trees in preserving environmental equilibrium.

Empowering Students: Children's Day Free Tablet Distribution

The foundation of development is education, so Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust is convinced in arming young brains. Children's Day saw the organization provide 250 free tablets to Mahua Khera English Medium School, Aligarh, disadvantaged youngsters. This program sought to close the digital gap so that pupils might access online learning materials. By providing books, stationery, and digital tools, Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust has regularly supported education, thereby directly improving the life of students.

Service of Free Ambulance: Lifesaver Support During Crisis

The COVID-19 epidemic underlined the need of quick medical aid. Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust responded by starting a free ambulance service to help really ill people. Initiated by Shri Praveen Mangla, this service was quite important in getting patients to hospitals at epidemic height. Offering free healthcare transportation helps the foundation to show again its commitment to public health and community welfare.

Advocating Sports and Talent Development

Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust promotes sports and young development in addition to charitable activities. By means of its free football training camps, the foundation has developed outstanding athletes two of whom have now advanced to the national scene. Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust wants to produce future sports stars by offering modern training facilities and mentoring, therefore encouraging young fitness and teamwork.

Marathon Events:

To promote fitness, unity, and healthy living, Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust organizes marathons in Ozone City Aligarh, attracting residents, fitness enthusiasts, and professional runners alike.

Corporate Social Responsibility: A Holistic ApproachBeyond these initiatives, Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust integrates corporate social responsibility (CSR) into every aspect of its operations. The organization actively supports community welfare programs, environmental sustainability, and urban development. Some of its noteworthy initiatives include:

-Development of Public Amenities: Establishing and maintaining parks, community centers, and walkways.

- Adoption of Green Energy Solutions: encouraging the use of solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

- Urban Cleanliness Drives: Regular cleanliness and hygiene awareness programs.

Ozone City: A Visionary Township with a Purpose

Ozone City, an ambitious project by Ozone Group, is designed as an integrated township in Aligarh. Spanning over 200 acres, it offers a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. The township features:

- Eco-friendly infrastructure with ample green spaces

- Modern amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, and sports facilities

- Healthcare and educational institutions within the township

- Sustainable practices like underground electricity cabling and pollution-free environments

Ozone Group: Legacy of Excellence

Established in 2005, Ozone Group is leading real estate development forward. Projects like Ozone Tower, Independent Floors, and Villas have helped the firm establish standards for architectural creativity and consumer happiness. The group's values center on honesty, excellence, and dedication.

In essence, a future built on compassion and creativity.

Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust inspires transformation through its humanitarian projects, environmental preservation activities, and community empowerment campaigns. Encouragement of sustainability and philanthropy helps to establish not only better homes but also a brighter future for all. The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust is redefining corporate giving in India with continuous projects and an aim for a more inclusive society.

The Ozone Foundation Charitable Trust is dedicated to its goal of social betterment going ahead; hence, every project guarantees a long-lasting effect on lives and communities. One project at a time, the foundation is really changing the world by means of group work and relentless dedication.

Contact Details:

Phone: 781-789-1010

Address: Ozone Club, Ozone Road, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh 202001

Website: www.ozonebuilders.com and www.ozonecity.in

