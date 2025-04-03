It is no longer a secret that Salman Khan’s Sikandar has fallen victim to piracy on the very day of its release. While pirated copies of films appearing online on the same day as their theatrical release is nothing new, they typically emerge on torrent sites a few hours after the First Day First Show (FDFS). However, in the case of Sikandar, an HD print of the film began circulating on piracy sites before the FDFS screenings even started, dealing a major blow to the film’s release. 'Sikandar': Salman Khan's Movie Leaks Online in HD Print Ahead of Film's Release; Will This Act of Piracy Affect Film's Box Office Business?

The filmmakers, with the assistance of the anti-piracy cell, are investigating the source of the leak. Meanwhile, intriguing details about the pirated version have surfaced. Reports and social media accounts suggest that the leaked print is not identical to the theatrical version of Sikandar. It contains additional scenes, glaring errors, and even unfinished VFX. Strangely, while the pirated version includes extra sequences that expand some subplots in AR Murugadoss’ film, it is also missing a key scene from the theatrical cut.

Additional Scenes in the Pirated Version of 'Sikandar' (SPOILER ALERT)

Here's what we have collected from articles that covered the leaked version, as well as people who have watched both the versions online, and highlighted the main changes.

1. Sanjay’s (Salman Khan) Discovery About Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna): Before Sanjay receives organ donation certificates from the doctors, he learns that his late wife, Saisri, had aspired to become a lawyer.

2. Kamarauddin’s Flashback Scene: In the first scene where Kamarauddin speaks to Sanjay about his struggles, there is an added flashback showing the boy collapsing while playing due to his lung condition. The pirated version also includes a longer scene where medical students discuss Dharavi’s garbage crisis and businessman Virat’s attempts to take over the slums.

3. Sanjay’s Return to Mumbai: The theatrical version suggests that Sanjay returns solely because Minister Pradhan challenges him. However, the pirated copy adds more context - his men inform him that Kamarauddin’s health has worsened, Vaidehi (Kajal Aggarwal) has left her husband’s house, and Nisha (Anjini Dhawan) has not recovered. These developments also influenced his decision to return. This is followed by an emotional scene where Sanjay explains to his men why he is needed in Mumbai instead of staying in Rajkot.

4. Nisha’s Introduction to Sanjay: In the pirated print, Nisha’s father tells her that Sanjay is their new driver. There is also an added scene where Sanjay chats with her and her friend in the car before heading to the gym to confront her ex-boyfriend. Additionally, after the gym fight scene - where Sanjay kicks an opponent out of a window and onto a car below - the theatrical cut abruptly jumps to him being back in Dharavi. In the pirated version, however, he first drives Nisha and her friend home. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Salman Khan Needs To Be Worried About His New Movie Release.

5. Vaidehi’s Business Growth Explained: A missing sequence from the theatrical cut shows Sanjay and his men bribing a taxi driver (played by Jatin Sarna) with gold biscuits and also how he is being made to sell Vaidehi’s vadams to his customers, which explains later how her business starts thriving.

6. Vaidehi’s Suicide Attempt: The pirated version includes a scene where Vaidehi attempts to take her own life. This incident prompts a group of women to visit her in-laws’ house and lecture her strict father-in-law on why keeping her confined is wrong. Sanjay follows up with a monologue about why suicide is never the answer.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sikandar':

7. Beyond these additional scenes, reports suggest that the background score in the pirated print is raw in several places. A crucial omission is a scene where Rashmika Mandanna’s character sings "Lag Jaa Gale" from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?. In the theatrical version and trailer, the playback is provided by Iulia Vantur (because… Bhai), but in the pirated version, the original rendition by the late Lata Mangeshkar is used instead. Additionally, a scene where Sanjay sings "Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh" is missing from the leaked copy. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet.

How Did the 'Sikandar' Leak Happen?

Speculation is rife on social media regarding the source of the leak. According to Bollywood Hungama, the breach may have occurred after the film’s censoring process. There were reports of how the film was re-submitted after 15 minutes were chopped, which explains the above omitted scenes. But then why was Iulia's playback removed and Salman's rendition of "Ajeeb Daastaan" taken off in the pirated copy?

Some Salman Khan fans allege that the leak originated from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, which handled Sikandar’s VFX and colour correction. Others believe the film was leaked when it was sent for censoring in the UAE. However, industry insiders have dismissed these theories, noting that films are typically sent in encrypted files that can only be accessed with a Key Delivery Message (KDM), making such leaks highly unlikely.

Another theory suggests that someone within the Sikandar team may have been responsible, but this remains unverified. Regardless of how it happened, the leak has undoubtedly affected Sikandar's box office performance - already struggling due to poor reviews and lukewarm audience reception.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).