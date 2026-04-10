NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10: Galgotias University has achieved a significant milestone with 4700+ placement offers for the Batch of 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading institution for career-driven education and industry readiness. The university continues to witness strong participation from top recruiters, reflecting its robust academic ecosystem and focus on employability.

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Leading organizations such as Infosys, Capgemini, Cognizant, City Union Bank, LTM, Accenture, and EY have recruited students in large numbers, showcasing the scale and consistency of placements at the university. The placement drive highlights the institution's ability to bridge the gap between academia and industry through skill-based learning and real-world exposure.

Placement records from the university indicate that the highest package for the current year is recorded as 60 Lakh per annum. In addition, several other students received niche job offers ranging between ₹15 lakh and ₹26.6 lakh per annum from companies of high repute.

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Further strengthening its industry-driven learning ecosystem, Galgotias University has established multiple Industry Integrated Academic Centres in collaboration with leading organizations such as Cisco, Tata Technologies, Vivo, Salesforce, L&T, and HP-Intel. These centres provide students with hands-on exposure, industry-aligned training, advanced technologies, and practical learning opportunities that effectively bridge academic knowledge with real-world applications, significantly enhancing employability and preparing future-ready professionals.

The university has also recorded 80+ dream offers in the Big 4, with students securing opportunities in leading global firms such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC. This achievement further reflects the strong industry readiness, academic quality, and professional excellence of Galgotias students.

Adding to the list of accomplishments, Nikita and Yashika Jain from B.Tech (AI and ML), Batch 2028, have been selected for the LinkedIn CoachIn Program 2026. Their selection reflects the growing global recognition of Galgotias students and the university's commitment to empowering future technology leaders, especially women in tech.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO said, "At Galgotias University, our focus has always been on creating future-ready professionals equipped with the right skills, mindset, and global exposure. The remarkable placement outcomes and international opportunities secured by our students are a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and industry integration."

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