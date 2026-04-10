Television actress and popular vlogger Dipika Kakar has shared a deeply personal update regarding her ongoing battle with liver cancer. In a recently released vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka star revealed that a 1.3 cm cyst has reoccurred near her liver, necessitating a second surgery and a more rigorous treatment plan. The news has come as a significant emotional setback for the actress, who had previously undergone a major procedure to remove a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst along with 22% of her liver. Dipika Kakar Health Update: Actress To Undergo Surgery for Stomach Cyst Amid Liver Cancer Recovery (Watch Video)

Dipika Kakar Shaken After Recurrence

Dipika candidly admitted that the speed of the recurrence was unexpected and has left her feeling "shaken" and "anxious." She described the unsettling experience of being back in the hospital just as she was attempting to return to normalcy. “The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again,” Dipika shared. “Everyone around puts up a smile, but I know they all are scared within. My mother and mother-in-law hide their anxiousness just to give me strength.”

Dipika Kakar on Life Amid Illness

Dipika Kakar revealed how her illness has significantly impacted her daily life, especially her time with her young son, Ruhaan. The actress shared that on days when fatigue takes over, she prioritises rest and sometimes remains away from him due to hospital visits, admitting that her routine and priorities have drastically changed. Amid this challenging phase, Dipika praised her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, for stepping up and managing responsibilities while she focuses on recovery. Reflecting on her journey, she also saluted women’s strength, saying that the experience made her realise how resilient women truly are, as they navigate complex physical and emotional challenges every day. Dipika Kakar Surgery: Actress Has Emotional Moment With Son Ruhaan Before Cyst Removal Procedure (Watch Video)

Watch Dipika Kakar's Vlog Here:

Dipika Kakar Begins Recovery Plan

Following her second surgery in March 2026, Dipika Kakar is working closely with her medical team to determine the next course of treatment as she battles the recurrence. The actress revealed that doctors are conducting new diagnostic tests to better understand the aggressive nature of the illness, while she has already begun strict lifestyle changes, including a specialised diet and a stronger focus on her overall health and hormonal balance. Dipika also shared that connecting with friends experiencing similar health challenges has offered her comfort and perspective. Despite calling the diagnosis overwhelming, she remains determined to fight with positivity, expressing confidence that she will “come out of this completely.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).