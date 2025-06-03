VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: GD Water Consult Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer water solutions provider, has rolled out complete solutions targeting "Wellbeing with Water." With this, it is expanding beyond its signature noninvasive tank cleaning services to include advanced IoT-powered systems, cleaning robots, filtration technologies, and sustainable solutions for water bodies.

Also Read | Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari? Know All About the Billionaire Businesswoman Who Bought India's Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats in Mumbai for INR 703 Crore.

GD Water Consult was founded in 2013 by Shikha and Vincie. They now offer end-to-end water management services for the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The founders' journey began with personal struggles over Delhi's water quality concerns in 2007. While using packaged water for drinking and cooking, they remained worried about the untreated water used for cleaning and grooming. The available solution, tank cleaning, appeared more disastrous due to its unhygienic nature. Determined to find a solution for their children's health, they developed non-invasive tank cleaning services. Their "Wellbeing with Water" philosophy addresses the effects of water contamination on hair, skin, and overall health.

Also Read | WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

The new services introduced by GD Water Consult extend their belief that clean water is not only a need but also a right. The company introduced sustainable services like rainwater harvesting and water audit to reduce water waste and overuse. A new and extensive range of filtration and purification systems encompasses sand filters, carbon filters, water softeners, RO purifiers, and alkaline ionizers that address everything from sediment removal to TDS reduction and pH balance maintenance.

Water purification and cleaning services are not sufficient. GD Water Consult also provides water storage and control solutions like long-lasting stainless steel tanks and insulated tank covers that prevent overheating or overcooling and pest entry. IoT-powered water level indicators allow users to monitor tank water levels in real time to avoid water wastage through overflowing. The company's robot cleaning division offers automated tank cleaners for hospitals, malls, and hotels, alongside robotic grass cutters and facade cleaning systems that maintain hygiene without water wastage or operational downtime.

Amidst the escalating water challenges in India, GD Water Consult prides itself on being a significant leader of water solution providers. Their philosophy extends beyond basic purification to ensure better water quality, which improves every aspect of daily living, from healthier skin and hair to increased appliance life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)