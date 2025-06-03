The road to SummerSlam 2025 has already begun, and one of the most anticipated Premier Live Events (PLE) is on the horizon for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with Money in the Bank taking place on June 7. The Money in the Bank PLE will provide wrestlers with a guaranteed title shot before WrestleMania 42 next year, which adds drama all through the year. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 30: John Cena, Logan Paul Face Off Against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, Money in the Bank 2025 Qualifying Matches and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The main events for Money in the Bank PLE will be the men's and women's ladder matches for championship contracts, where five superstar wrestlers will battle it out in a ladder match to win the coveted briefcase hung above the ring. Interestingly, no major title will be up for grabs, but we'll see a sort of a rematch from WrestleMania 41 main event.

When and Where is WWE Money in the Bank 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

Money in the Bank 2025 will air live at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. In India, WWE Money in the Bank will be live on June 8, 2025, and will start at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Match Cards:

Tag Team Match

WWE undisputed champion John Cena will be in action, and for the first time since WrestleMania 41, will step in the ring with Cody Rhodes, when the former teams up with Logan Paul, to face the latter and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. A lot of bad blood exists between all the participants, which will only end with one tag team leaving the arena with heads held high.

Last Chance Match

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against Becky Lynch in a grudge match, with both wrestlers also putting stipulations on the line. If Valkyria defends her title, Lynch will never get an intercontinental title shot until the former is a champion. However, if Lynch wins, she becomes the champion, and Valkyria has to acknowledge the former as the 'Man'.

MITB Ladder Match for Men's Championship Match Contract

In a star-studded ladder match for the Men's Championship match contract, the likes of Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, El Grande Americano, and Seth Rollins will square off against each other. With Sikoa and Rollins included, expect their stable members to interfere in the contest, with the likelihood of a few surprises that might change the outcome of the match. R-Truth Walks Out to John Cena's Theme Song Wearing His Gear During WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Against 17-Time Champion, Pays Homage to His 'Childhood Hero' (Watch Video).

MITB Ladder Match for Women's Championship Match Contract

In a bid to gain a women's championship match contract, former champions Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi will take on Roxamme Perez, Giulia, and the newest RAW roster addition, Stephanie Vaquer. Both Ripley and Bliss are gunning to win back their title belts, which have so far eluded the wrestlers. Expect a few friends and foes to make appearances.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network held WWE TV rights in India. However, since Netflix became their new partners, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching WWE Money in the Bank on TV. The online streaming viewing option of WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

