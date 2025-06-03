Mumbai, June 3: Last week, Leena Gandhi Tewari made headlines with a record-breaking real estate purchase, marking a new milestone for Mumbai's luxury real estate market. For an astounding INR639 crore, she purchased two expansive duplex apartments with a view of the sea in Worli, one of the city's most affluent areas.

When taxes are taken into account, the entire deal value skyrocketed to INR 703 crore, creating a new standard for residential real estate transactions in India. This sale, with a price per square foot approaching INR 3 lakh, not only highlights the skyrocketing demand in Mumbai's ultra-luxury housing market but also the city's standing as a centre for high-end real estate. Gurgaon: Info-X Software Technology Buys Delhi NCR’s Most Expensive High-Rise Apartment for INR 190 Crore in DLF Camellias.

Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari?

Leena Gandhi Tewari is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, a well-known international pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation with its headquarters located in Mumbai. Although she wasn't well-known until recently, she gained notoriety when she paid ₹639 crore for two seafront duplex apartments in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood, the most costly residential real estate deal in Indian history. World's Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

Tewari has a history of innovating in the pharmaceutical industry. Her grandfather, Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, established USV in 1961 in collaboration with the international cosmetics company Revlon. The business, which specialises in diabetes and cardiovascular treatments, has expanded under her direction to rank among India's top five pharmaceutical companies. Leena Tewari is renowned for her quiet yet significant influence in India's business community, fusing forward-thinking business sense with legacy stewardship.

The Luxury Apartment

Leena Gandhi Tewari’s record-breaking purchase includes two sea-facing duplex apartments in Mumbai’s ultra-luxury Three Sixty West project in Worli. Located between the 63rd and 66th floors of Tower B, the combined 27,160 sq ft space offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mumbai’s skyline. Priced at nearly INR 3 lakh per sq ft, these apartments represent India’s most expensive residential deal to date. The homes come with top-tier amenities like a gym, spa, infinity pool, and direct access to The Ritz-Carlton, all wrapped in a rare promise of permanent view protection.

