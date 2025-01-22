PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 22: General Aeronautics (GA), a pioneering drone technology company specializing in precision spraying and agriculture, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in its Series A+ funding round led by Fowler Westrup India. This strategic investment underscores the growing demand for precision agriculture solutions and GA's ability to meet these needs with innovative and affordable drone technology. Collaboration with Fowler Westrup India Brings Manufacturing, Distribution & Agri Expertise. Funding Validates Confidence in Drone-Based Precision Spraying Across Agriculture.

Certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GA's cutting-edge solutions are already deployed by leading agrochemical giants such as Syngenta, Bayer, FMC, and IFFCO. These partnerships reflect the trust in GA's ability to enhance farming practices through automation, precision, and efficiency.

Scaling Production, Expanding Reach & Strengthen R&D: This funding round is a pivotal milestone for GA as it gears up to:

- Expand Production Capacity: Scale operations to fulfill growing demand and clear pending orders.

- Introduce Affordable Variants: Lucrative model for microentrepreneurs, with drones offering comparable unit economics to traditional farm equipment and ensuring affordable services to farmers with back up of full indigenously built software stack.

- Strengthen Distribution: Enhance accessibility of its technology by expanding distribution networks.

Leadership Perspective:

Abhishek Burman, Founder and CEO of General Aeronautics, said, "This investment marks a significant step in our journey to transform agriculture through precision technology. By scaling production and expanding our reach, we aim to empower farmers with sustainable, efficient, and accessible solutions that redefine farming practices."

Shardul Kshirsagar, MD & CEO of Fowler Westrup, commented, "General Aeronautics has demonstrated a remarkable capability to integrate advanced technology with practical farming solutions. Our partnership will enable them to scale up production capacity, improve supply chain efficiency & grow the business to make a profound positive impact on farmers' income. Our investment reinforces our commitment to add value to Indian farming and agriculture sector to become food bowl of the world with 'Make in India' products and solutions."

About General Aeronautics

General Aeronautics Private Limited is a Bangalore-based startup that combines state-of-the-art spray drone technology with a mission planning and execution platform. Tailored for diverse crop types, agrochemical products, and agroclimatic conditions, GA's solutions offer unmatched efficiency and precision, empowering farmers with scalable and sustainable approaches to crop protection and productivity enhancement.

About Fowler Westrup, India

Fowler Westrup, a part of Mahyco Grow--a pioneering agri-business corporate group from India--is an Indian multinational company with subsidiary and associate companies in the Netherlands and Denmark. It delivers cutting-edge solutions to the agriculture and food processing industry, as well as to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), for seed and grain processing, including rice, millet, seeds, grains, pulses, spices, and other food grains. The company also provides precision farming services.

Fowler Westrup holds a globally leading position in post-harvest machinery and industrial equipment in the areas of cleaning, grading, storing, milling, sorting, and allied accessories.

For more information, visit https://www.fowlerwestrup.com.

