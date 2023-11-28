PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: India has a vast expanse of rural areas and widely recognized challenges in providing last-mile access to quality healthcare services, especially specialist care. While the difference in access to healthcare both in terms of level healthcare and its quality In rural areas is starkly in contrast to that in the cities, the recent focus on innovations in digital healthcare has been aiming to fill this gap. From telemedicine to streamlined management of medical products, these innovations have led to significant differences in closing the healthcare gap and improving the well-being of individuals in remote communities. Healthcare accessibility has been a serious concern for ensuring that people in rural communities achieve the best care.

Digital medical products in underserved communities are one of the most effective ways to enhance healthcare accessibility. The adoption of advanced medical products and telemedicine can improve healthcare delivery, ensuring remote consultations and access to medical information that can save lives timely. Overall, it enhances efficiency and effectiveness while positively impacting the health outcomes of underserved populations.

GenWorks Health with its reach across 750 districts in India and its endeavor to improve access and affordability of care has been working towards promoting digital medical products that can close the healthcare gap in rural communities by facilitating remote monitoring, telehealth consultations, and treatment management. The promotion of medical technologies is aimed at enabling healthcare providers to reach patients in remote areas, offer timely interventions, and reduce the need for travel to distant healthcare facilities. Additionally, digital medical devices also enhance continuity of care, leading to better health outcomes for individuals.

The emerging role of Telemedicine, and its need fuelled by the COVID pandemic has shown the way towards ushing an era of connected healthcare. With the evolving landscape of advanced medical products and innovations in healthcare IT lately, individuals can now access medical diagnosis and consultations from the comfort of their homes. This is particularly crucial in regions where physical access to healthcare facilities is limited. Medical consultations enable timely diagnosis, preventive care, and even emergency interventions, reducing the barriers that distance imposes on healthcare delivery.

The development of physical health infrastructure takes time and cannot keep up with the speed of diseases like cancer spreading among the rural community, Addressing the cause and solving the issue of the healthcare gap with the introduction of digitization in rural areas, GenWorks has introduced educational initiatives addressing diseases like breast and cervical cancer which are the most prevalent and fastest growing cancers among women in the country, emphasizing awareness of risk factors and early detection actively involving local leaders and volunteers. GenWorks Health ensures advanced medical devices reach remote areas to reduce stigma and foster open discussions for early screening and prevention in rural communities.

Taking a focused approach towards cancer prevention and early detection, GenWorks has collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh government to strengthen primary care with innovative, tech-enabled, and robust engagement along with Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). This model of care has demonstrated its efficacy in transforming healthcare delivery by making it much more accessible. Health Minister Smt. Vidadala Rajini initiated this transformative program in Anakapalli, in collaboration with Genworks. In July 2022, they introduced FDA/CE approved, AI-enabled, cloud-connected portable equipment - EVA Pro (Digital Colposcope) and Breaster (Thermal Imaging for Breast Screening) - in two designated healthcare facilities as recommended by authorities.

GenWorks has been consistently working to highlight the significance of raising awareness about breast cancer in rural areas, recognizing that early detection and prompt treatment can enhance outcomes for individuals affected by breast cancer. Collaborating with organizations like Rotary, GenWorks addresses challenges such as insufficient healthcare facilities by ensuring the delivery of advanced medical products to the farthest corners of the country. The delivery of devices like Braster Pro to rural areas aims to broaden access to telehealth services enabling residents in remote areas to consult with healthcare providers and specialists from a distance.

Spearheading a project titled Malar, GenWorks partnered with Rotary to transform rural healthcare and support the cause of "Fighting Against Cancer." GenWorks introduced Braster Pro - a portable breast screening and EVA - -cervical screening device that is AI-enabled and cloud-connected to be operated by paramedical professionals in public health centers. This equipment proved of great help in early screening of cancer in rural areas as many women avoided going to hospitals to get themselves checked.

Mr. S Ganesh Prasad, Founder MD, and CEO, GenWorks sincerely encourages the transformation of rural healthcare with the introduction of devices that support early screening and prevention. Sharing his thoughts on the work done by GenWorks in making this possible, he said "I think that improving healthcare access and affordability in rural communities requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses healthcare infrastructure, education, and cultural factors. The collaboration of GenWorks with healthcare professionals has ensured that people living in the rural areas get timely detection and can also prevent chronic diseases at the right time."

About GenWorks: GenWorks is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

For more information about GenWorks and our mission to improve healthcare outcomes, please visit https://www.genworkshealth.com

