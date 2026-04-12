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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Class 12 (Inter 2nd Year) Results 2026 shortly on its official website. The examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 23, and students are now awaiting confirmation of the result date and time. Once released, candidates will be able to download their marks memos from the official portals using their roll number and date of birth.

Based on previous trends, the board typically announces results in April. In 2025, the Inter 2nd Year results were declared on April 12 for exams held from March 3 to March 20. A similar timeline is anticipated this year, though the board is yet to issue an official confirmation. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates regarding the announcement. Telangana Intermediate Result 2026 Date: When and How To Check Scorecards.

Where to Check Results

The AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026 will be available on the following websites:

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Candidates must log in using their roll number and date of birth to access their scores.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

View and download the marks memo for future reference

Students are encouraged to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays once the results are announced.

Passing Marks and Evaluation Criteria

To qualify for the AP Intermediate 2nd Year examination, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks overall. For subjects with both theory and practical components, a minimum of 35 per cent is required in each section.

Subjects such as English, History, Civics, Economics, Commerce, Sociology, and language papers carry 100 marks for theory. Mathematics and Geography theory papers are graded out of 75 marks, while science subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology have 60 marks allocated to theory. JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026: Check Steps To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who do not meet the passing criteria will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. Last year, these exams were conducted from May 12 to May 20, with results declared on June 7. Further details regarding supplementary exams for 2026 are expected to be announced after the main results are released.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).