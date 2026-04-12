The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 as early as next week, with nearly 25 lakh students awaiting their scores. Although no official date has been confirmed, the board is considering an earlier release than usual due to the upcoming second examination cycle scheduled for May.

The possible early declaration comes as CBSE prepares to conduct a second round of board exams for Class 10 students. This new system, introduced in 2026, allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second examination (Session 2). Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2026: Know How To Check Class 12 Scorecard Online.

Traditionally, CBSE announces results in mid-May. In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13. However, the revised exam structure this year may shift the timeline forward.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Exam Timeline and Participation

The 2026 board examinations began on February 17, with Class 10 exams concluding on March 11 and Class 12 exams ending on April 10.

More than 43 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, including approximately 25 lakh Class 10 candidates and 18.5 lakh Class 12 students. The exams were conducted across thousands of centres nationwide. Students took exams in 83 subjects for Class 10 and 120 subjects for Class 12, reflecting the scale of the annual board assessment process. JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026: Check Steps To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2026

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Digital marksheets and certificates will also be made available on DigiLocker shortly after the announcement.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter required details including roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

Submit the information to view and download the result

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid delays during peak traffic.

The introduction of a second examination cycle marks a significant shift in CBSE’s evaluation system. The move is aimed at reducing academic pressure and offering students a structured opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).