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A teenage boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has died after a snakebite, with allegations that superstition prevented timely medical treatment. The incident occurred in a village under the Adampur Police Station area, where the boy was reportedly subjected to ritual practices instead of being taken to a hospital.

According to local officials and medical authorities, the victim was bitten while working in a field. Instead of seeking immediate care, the family allegedly relied on faith-based practices, including taking him to traditional healers and later placing him in the river for extended periods. Instagram Reel Turns Tragic: Snake Bites UP Man on Tongue Mid-Shoot in Haibatpur Village in Amroha District, Critical Condition Reported (Watch Video).

Parents Follow Tantrik’s Advice, Lower Snakebite Victim in River Ganga for 12 Hours

In UP's Amroha, an inconsolable family is mourning the death of their 14-year-old son after superstitious rituals replaced urgent medical intervention. Instead of being rushed to a hospital following a venomous snake bite, the teenager was lowered in the river for 12-hours as a… https://t.co/1kzgluhWAq pic.twitter.com/Ywl5txtQpQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2026

Teen Boy Dies After Being Tied in Ganga Following Snakebite in Amroha

Reports indicate that the boy, aged around 13-14, was tied to a wooden structure and kept partially submerged in the Ganges River for several hours. The act was reportedly carried out as part of a belief that the flowing water could counteract the snake venom.

Despite these efforts, the boy’s condition worsened. He was declared dead shortly afterward. In one account, the body was immersed in the river following the incident. Karnal: Man Puts Cobra’s Head in His Mouth, Dies After It Bites Him; Video Goes Viral.

Inspector Komal Tomar, in charge of the Adampur police station, said the matter came to attention after a video circulated on social media. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed, and further details are awaited.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any legal action will be initiated, but the incident has raised concerns about delayed reporting and reliance on non-medical interventions.

Medical Experts Warn Against Delays

Dr. Shashank Chaudhary, associated with the local Community Health Centre, stated that the boy was never brought to a government hospital. He emphasised that snakebite cases require urgent medical attention and that anti-venom treatment is effective when administered in time.

Health experts note that not all snakes are venomous, but identifying the type without medical evaluation is risky. Immediate hospitalization remains the recommended course of action in all cases.

What To Do in Case of a Snakebite

Medical professionals recommend the following steps:

Stay calm to slow the spread of venom

Clean the wound with soap and water

Apply a loose bandage, avoiding tight tourniquets

Limit movement of the affected limb

Seek immediate medical care at the nearest hospital

Avoid relying on unverified remedies or ritual practices

Authorities are expected to monitor the situation as more details emerge, while local health officials reiterate the need for awareness to prevent similar incidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).