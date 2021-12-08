Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has been featured in India's Top 500 Valuable Companies by Business Today.

Since its inception in 2013, GCL has transformed into one of India's fastest-growing FMCG enterprises. As an INR 1,000 crore revenue company, GCL has achieved significant gains in the production of high-quality consumer goods at affordable prices. Not only does this strong growth attribute to GCL's extensive rural & urban penetration, efficient trade marketing and distribution network, but also to the superior business ethics that have made it an unparalleled and dominant force in the FMCG industry.

Also Read | Juventus vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Regardless of how the world has changed due to COVID-19, GCL has shown enormous resilience and chartered great heights with its world-class manufacturing facilities and sheer determination to enhance customer experience. With a diversified product portfolio in Staples, Impulse, and Non-food categories, GCL promises a seamless adaptation with increased agility and faster execution to produce the best consumer products for its customers.

"To be featured as one of India's top 500 Valuable Companies by Business Today is a momentous achievement and a matter of pride. This has been possible due to our stakeholders, the relentless efforts of our team at GCL and especially due to millions of our customers. We pledge to continue striving for excellence and transform GCL into one of the best consumer products companies in India," said Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, GCL

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About the 'Ton of Sex' She Had While on a Three-Year Acting Break.

With a product portfolio consisting of various popular daily essential products, GCL promises state-of-the-art infrastructure and skilled manpower that help in the production of quality products like Atta, Bakery products, Dairy products, Edible oil, Jaggery, Namkeen, Packaged drinking Water, Rice, Salt, Sugar all under the brand name 'STAR' and other categories include 'Fizzinga' Carbonated drinks, 'Rider' Energy drink, 'Frustar' Fruit drinks, 'Ayurstar' Personal care and 'Klemax' Home care products. GCL also seeks to expand its business horizons with new and dynamic strategies to double its revenue to INR 2,000 crores by end of FY23.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)