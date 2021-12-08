Juventus would aim at finishing as Group H toppers when they take on Malmo in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 8. The match would be played at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bianconeri suffered a heavy defeat to Chelsea in their last Champions League fixture and now they would seek to finish off the group stage on a high against a weak Malmo side, who have clinched just one point so far. However, the former Italian champions would be without key players like Danilo, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Mattia De Sciglio. Allegri would want the strike partnership of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala to fire and get the goals again. Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST

Malmo meanwhile, got their only point in the Champions League this season with a draw against Dynamo Kyiv last game. Needless to say, they would be under a lot of pressure to upstage Juventus in Turin.

When is Juventus vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Juventus vs Malmo clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin, on December 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Juventus vs Malmo on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Malmo vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Juventus vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

