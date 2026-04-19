New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Slowdown in the US economy amid rising geopolitical tensions and energy shocks has raised concerns with limited but notable implications for India, noted a report by SBI research.

The report has flagged concerns over a potential slowdown in the US economy amid rising geopolitical tensions and energy shocks, but noted that "this time may be different" compared to past recessionary cycles, with limited but notable implications for India.

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According to the report, historical trends suggest that every major global oil shock has typically been followed by a recession in the United States. Episodes such as the 1973 oil embargo, the 1979 Iran crisis, the Gulf War, and the 2008 global financial crisis all saw sharp spikes in crude prices preceding economic contractions in the US.

However, the report underlines key structural differences in the current scenario. Unlike earlier periods, the US economy today is relatively energy self-sufficient and has transitioned into a net energy exporter. This shift implies that higher oil prices may not drain domestic resources as severely as before, since increased energy spending remains within the country. Additionally, US households are currently benefiting from substantial tax refunds, which could cushion consumption and delay or soften any downturn.

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The report cautions that while risks remain elevated due to the ongoing West Asia crisis and supply chain disruptions, the traditional link between oil shocks and US recessions may not play out with the same intensity.

On the impact for India, SBI Research highlighted that the country is entering the current global uncertainty from a position of relative strength. India recorded a robust GDP growth of 7.6 per cent in FY26 and is projected to grow around 6.5-6.8 per cent in FY27 despite global headwinds.

The report noted that India's macroeconomic fundamentals, including strong domestic demand, a resilient banking sector, and stable financial conditions, provide a buffer against external shocks. It also drew parallels with the Russia-Ukraine crisis period, during which India maintained high growth momentum.

However, it warned that indirect effects, such as higher crude oil prices, inflationary pressures, and disruptions in global trade, could weigh on growth. The need for policy support, particularly to manage the balance of payments and stabilise the rupee, was also emphasised.

Overall, while the risk of a US slowdown persists, the report concludes that structural changes in the global economy and India's improved resilience may limit the adverse spillovers this time. (ANI)

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