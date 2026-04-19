A unique display of fan superstition became a major talking point during Sunday’s IPL 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the match intensified at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a home supporter was captured performing a traditional "lemon ritual" in the stands, a moment that went viral after it immediately preceded the dismissal of CSK’s dangerous batter, Shivam Dube.
The incident has added to the long-standing lore of fan superstitions in the Indian Premier League, where the line between tactical play and perceived "luck" often blurs for the spectators. Heinrich Klaasen Takes Superman-Esque Catch To Dismiss Ayush Mhatre in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).
The Timing of the Ritual
During the middle overs of the CSK innings, Dube was looking to shif the momentum in favour of the visitors with his characteristic power-hitting. It was at this juncture a fan in an SRH jersey was seen meticulously performing a ritual with a lemon, a practice often associated in local folklore with warding off the "evil eye" or breaking an opponent's rhythm.
Watch: SRH Fan Performs 'Lemon Ritual' in Stadium
— gocvideo (@gocvideo) April 19, 2026
In a sequence that social media users described as "perfectly timed," Dube was dismissed on the very next delivery. The coincidence sparked an immediate reaction from the Hyderabad crowd and a surge in digital engagement across platforms. Abhishek Sharma Hits Fastest Fifty For SRH in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During IPL 2026 Match Against CSK.
The use of lemons and chillies is a common traditional practice in various parts of India, believed to provide protection and attract positive energy. While such acts are personal and rooted in tradition, their appearance in the high-stakes environment of a professional cricket match highlighted the deep emotional investment of the IPL fanbase.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).