PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE - GLOBECIVIL | BSE - 544424) is pleased to announce that its consolidated order book has crossed ₹1,000 Cr, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The order book is well-diversified across institutional, healthcare, and government infrastructure projects. Marquee clients include CPWD, NBCC, and TCIL, many of which are repeat orders, underscoring the company's proven track record of quality, timely execution, and reliability. The Company continues to expand its presence across 11+ states, with the current order book providing strong revenue visibility and a solid foundation for sustained growth.

Project Mix:

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer the Magician! Indian Cricketer Performs Magic Trick With Cards As He Joins B7 Magic Bar Tour (Watch Video).

* Educational & Institutional - IITs (Roorkee, Gandhinagar, Kanpur), IIMs (Udaipur, Lucknow-Noida), NIT Delhi, Central University of Punjab.

* Healthcare Facilities - AIIMS Raipur, Burari Hospital, PGI Nehru Block, Aligarh Hospital.

* Government Infrastructure - Parliament Annexe, Income Tax Building, Bangalore, CPWD housing projects.

* On the receipt of the order, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited, said, "Crossing the ₹1,000 crore order book milestone is a significant achievement for the company, reaffirming the trust our clients place in our integrated EPC capabilities. With nearly 90% of our portfolio comprising funded central government projects, we enjoy strong cash flow visibility and reduced working capital risks. With this order book, a proven execution record, and a selective bidding approach, the company is strongly positioned to capitalise on India's infrastructure growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)