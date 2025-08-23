Many might not know it yet that apart from cricket, Shreyas Iyer is pretty good at magic too! And the Indian cricketer showcased his talent in front of spectators during the B7 Magic Bar Tour in Juhu, Maharashtra, leaving them amazed. This happened at the Bombay Cartel, which is a popular restaurant cum bar in Juhu where Shreyas Iyer had visited and here, magician Chirag had come up to him to show him some magic. Shreyas Iyer in turn, showed that he could perform magic too by making his signature on a card disappear and was subsequently asked if he could join the B7 Magic Bar Tour. The Indian cricket complied and now, he showed a magic skill of his own. Shreyas Iyer Knows Magic Too! Indian Cricketer’s Trick Stuns Magician Chirag by Making His Autograph Disappear, Sister Shresta Shares Video (Watch).

Watch Shreyas Iyer Perform His Magic Trick:

In a video shared by him on his official Instagram handle, Shreyas Iyer was seen approaching a group of people sitting at a table at the restaurant. "Hello everyone! Yes, I am Shreyas Iyer but today, I'm the magician of B7 Magic Bar Tour. Can I show you a magic trick?" he asked the people seated in front of him. After a resounding yes, he began his magic trick by shuffling a pack of cards and asking a woman to pick up a card out of the deck. The card that the woman had picked up had 'B7' written on it and then Shreyas Iyer took it and put it back in his deck of cards. The Indian cricketer then included another participant, a man seated to his left and asked him to pick a card which he would use as his 'bullet.' Shreyas Iyer then went on to hold the cards as if it was a gun, took the card from the man and flicked it to indicate he had fired the 'bullet.' 'Who is That Girl?' Fans Ask After Spotting Mystery Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer in Magic Trick Viral Video.

Magician Performs Magic Trick With Shreyas Iyer As Audience

The man then picked up the card from the table and found it to be the same one which the first woman had taken out of the deck from Shreyas Iyer's hands! The man exclaimed in astonishment, "How did you do this?" and later, Shreyas Iyer introduced magician Chirag to the fans.

Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup 2025 Omission

Shreyas Iyer not being selected in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 raised a number of eyebrows. India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 was announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on August 19 and despite having impressive performances in the shortest format both as a batter and captain, Shreyas Iyer's name was not to be found on the list. Shreyas Iyer had led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to the IPL 2024 title and later last year, had also captained Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy glory. In IPL 2025, he led Punjab Kings to the final which they lost to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) by six runs.

