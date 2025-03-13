India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: GNC, a global leader in nutritional supplements, through Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited ("GNC India"), GNC's master franchisee in India has launched GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge, a groundbreaking protein supplement designed to enhance performance and support cardiovascular health. This innovative product, developed indigenously, features a unique cardio-protective formulation, combining performance-boosting ingredients with heart health benefits.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member of Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, master franchisee of GNC in India stated, "As health and fitness awareness grows in India, so does the need for innovative supplements. With the rising incidence of lifestyle conditions, products that lie at the intersection of fitness and wellness are the need of the hour. GNC India, in collaboration with leading physicians, has developed this unique formulation to address needs at the intersection."

The Nitro Surge formula incorporates bonded L-arginine silicate and L-citrulline, clinically proven ingredients that support vasodilation and sustained blood circulation. These ingredients help reduce cardiovascular stress, allowing athletes and active individuals to push their limits while promoting heart health during intense physical activity.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, emphasized, "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in health and fitness. With GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge, India's first whey protein with cardio-protective properties, we are empowering fitness enthusiasts to reach their goals while prioritizing heart health. This product reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, science-backed solutions for every fitness journey."

Designed for all fitness levels, from beginners to elite athletes, 100% Whey + Nitro Surge enhances muscle performance and overall well-being. It addresses the increasing demand for supplements that support long-term fitness goals while also enhancing heart health.

GNC India developed this product in collaboration with Dr. Jaspreet Singh Randhawa, MBBS, MS, MCh (Neurosurgery, Gold Medalist) and Chief Neurosurgeon at Livasa Hospital, Mohali. As Principal Medical Advisor to GNC India, Dr. Randhawa provided expert guidance in the product's formulation and research.

Speaking on the new product, Dr Randhawa commented, "There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that the ingredients (L-arginine & L-citrulline) used in this formulation, when used as part of a healthy lifestyle, demonstrate vasodilatory properties & cardio-protective benefits for people engaging in regular physical activity, including high-intensity workouts."

The product is available in 1-pound, 2-pound & 4-pound size variants & is available for sale on GNC India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Healthkart, Myntra, Hyugalife & select offline stores.

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited, is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. Guardian Healthcare, with 60+ premium pharmacies across India, serves over 10 million customers. Offering 100% reliable health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products, Guardian Pharmacy prioritizes reliability, customer satisfaction, and trust.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Sharma, tanya.s@oneguardian.in, +91 99991 47699

