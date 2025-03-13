Mumbai, March 13: India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, and created history by becoming the first team to clinch third Champions Trophy title. Here, we will take a look at the highest run-getters of Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra Secures ‘Golden Bat’, ‘Player of the Tournament’ Honours Following Memorable ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra celebrating. (Photo credits: X/@BLACKCAPS

Rachin, the young Kiwi opener, has again proved himself on the grand stage. He is the highest run-getter of this edition, with 264 runs in four innings and two brilliant centuries.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo credits: X/@yugfunde)

The most consistent batsman for India in this Champions Trophy. Except in the first match against Bangladesh, Iyer has scored runs in all the matches. He has 243 runs in five innings, with two crucial fifties. He is the second-highest run-getter of this edition.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

The English opener impressed everyone with his performance. He has scored 227 runs in just three innings, including a dazzling 165 against Australia. He is the third-highest run-getter of this edition.

Joe Root

Joe Root (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

Root scored his 17th ODI hundred, his first since the 2019 World Cup. He scored 225 runs in three innings, one hundred and fifty each, and is the fourth highest run-getter in this edition. AB de Villiers Hails Rohit Sharma’s Legacy As Batter and Captain After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph, Says ‘He Has Got No Reason To Retire or To Take Any Criticism’.

Virat Kohli

@kollytard/X)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits:

India's stalwart batter has always been among India's runs. In this Champions Trophy, he crossed the milestone of 14000 ODI runs and became the fastest to reach this milestone. He scored 218 runs in five innings in the tournament, with one century and fifty each.