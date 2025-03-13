Mumbai, March 13: On this day, South Africa chased down 435 runs, the highest-ever ODI target against Australia at Johannesburg in 2006. Let us look at highest-ever ODI run chases on 19th anniversary of this classic ODI.

South Africa (435 against Australia, 2006)

In 2006, something historic took place as Herschelle Gibbs (175 in 111 balls, with 21 fours, seven sixes), skipper Graeme Smith (90 in 55 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Mark Boucher (50* in 43 balls, with four boundaries) helped SA chase down 435 set by Australia, who set this total powered by ton from skipper Ricky Ponting (164 in 105 balls, with 13 fours and nine sixes).

South Africa (372 vs Australia, October 2016)

11 years after the Johannesburg classic, a century from David Miller (118* in 79 balls) and Quinton De Kock (70 in 49 balls) powered Proteas' successful chase of 372 against Australia at Durban, which Aussies set-up due to centuries from David Warner and Steve Smith.

England (361 vs West Indies, February 2019)

Bridgetown became witness of an ODI spectacle. After Chris Gayle's 135 powered WI to 360/8, the home fans witnessed carnage from Jason Roy (123* in 85 balls) and Joe Root (102 in 97 balls), who helped England chase down the total with eight balls and six wickets left.

India (360 vs Australia, October 2013)

After Australia belted 359/5 in 50 overs with fifties from their top five, the trio of Rohit (141 runs in 123 balls), Shikhar Dhawan (95 in 86 balls) and Virat Kohli (100* in 52 balls) made a joke out of it, hunting it down with nine wickets and 39 balls in hand.

England (359 vs Pakistan, May 2019)

After Imam Ul Haq's 151 helped Pakistan blast 358/9 in their 50 overs, a counterattack by Jason Roy (76 in 55 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (128 in 93 balls) helped England hunt it down in 44.5 overs, with six wickets left.