Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31: Forge Ventures incubated and PSG STEP supported Goat Robotics, a cutting-edge robotics and automation startup, has successfully raised Rs2.66 crore in its latest funding round. The round saw a significant investment from Campus Angels Network (Rs1.09 crore), alongside contributions from Native Lead Angels (Rs59.5 lakh), Pontaq Ventures (Rs24.98 lakh), TiE Coimbatore (Rs49.85 lakh), and other investors (Rs22.95 lakh). This funding will accelerate Goat Robotics' innovation in robotics-driven automation solutions, enabling them to scale manufacturing, enhance R&D, and expand market outreach.

Founded with the vision of transforming industrial automation, Goat Robotics specializes in developing intelligent robotic systems that optimize processes across various sectors. Their solutions integrate AI and robotics to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity for businesses.

Leadership Insights

Muthukumar Thiyagarajan, CEO of Goat Robotics, remarked, "This funding is a major milestone in our journey to redefine automation with intelligent robotics. With the backing of Campus Angels Network, Native Lead Angels, Pontaq Ventures, TiE Coimbatore, and other investors, we are well-positioned to bring our innovative solutions to a broader audience and scale our operations rapidly."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network, commented, "Goat Robotics represents the kind of high-impact, technology-driven startup that aligns with our vision of supporting transformative innovations. Their focus on intelligent automation solutions has the potential to revolutionize industrial processes, making operations more efficient and cost-effective."

Vedha, representing Native Lead Angels, added, "Goat Robotics' advancements in AI-driven automation are well-timed for the industry's growing demand for smart robotics solutions. We are excited to support their journey as they push the boundaries of industrial automation."

Barthasarathy, from Pontaq Ventures, stated, "Automation is the future, and Goat Robotics is leading the way with its cutting-edge robotic systems. Their technology has the potential to reshape industries, and we are proud to be part of their growth story."

Pioneering the Future of Intelligent Automation

With this funding, Goat Robotics aims to accelerate product development, refine AI capabilities, and strengthen its foothold in the market. By leveraging strong industry partnerships and an agile growth strategy, Goat Robotics is set to become a key player in India's industrial automation landscape, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

