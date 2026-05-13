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Prateek Yadav Dies: Malayalam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Brought Dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital; Postmortem Underway (Watch Video)

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died early Tuesday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 38. Prateek, who had been undergoing treatment for several days following a sudden illness, reportedly suffered multi-organ failure.

Published: May 13, 2026 07:52 AM IST
Prateek Yadav Dies: Malayalam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Brought Dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital; Postmortem Underway (Watch Video)

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died early Tuesday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 38. Prateek, who had been undergoing treatment for several days following a sudden illness, reportedly suffered multi-organ failure. The news has prompted a wave of condolences across Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. Unlike his elder brother, Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek maintained a low profile and focused on his business interests, including real estate and fitness, rather than active politics. He is survived by his wife, Aparna Yadav, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Hints at Divorce With Wife Aparna Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son Passes Away in Gurugram

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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