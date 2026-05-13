Gold Rate Today, May 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Wednesday, May 13, following the Centre’s decision to raise import duties on gold and silver to 15%. The government’s move, aimed at curbing bullion imports and easing pressure on the rupee and trade deficit, has added fresh momentum to domestic gold prices. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

According to data from GoodReturns, 24-carat gold prices were trading above INR 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in several cities, while 22-carat gold hovered near INR 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. Chennai continued to report higher rates than most metro cities due to local market variations and state-level factors. Gold, Silver Import Duty Hike: India Raises Tariffs on Precious Metals to 15% To Curb Overseas Purchases and Support Rupee.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 13, 2026

City 22K Gold 24K Gold Delhi INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140 Mumbai INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Chennai INR 1,43,310 INR 1,56,340 Kolkata INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Bengaluru INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Hyderabad INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Ahmedabad INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Jaipur INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140 Lucknow INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140 Bhopal INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Srinagar INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Jodhpur INR 1,41,160 INR 1,53,990 Noida INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140 Gurugram INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140 Ghaziabad INR 1,41,310 INR 1,54,140

Gold prices in India have remained volatile in recent months due to global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in the US dollar. Analysts said the latest import duty increase could keep domestic bullion prices firm in the near term, especially ahead of wedding season demand. However, higher duties may also impact retail purchases and jewellery demand if prices continue to rise sharply.

Industry experts have also cautioned that steep import taxes could revive unofficial gold inflows and smuggling activity, which had declined after the government reduced duties in 2024. Gold Rate Today, May 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver rates also remained strong on May 13 amid global industrial demand and safe-haven buying trends. Traders are closely watching international commodity markets, US Federal Reserve policy signals and rupee movements for further direction in bullion prices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).